BY RANDY FLETCHER — What do you love about Hyattsville? If you happen to love all the cool old houses that line our shady streets, then you should know about this organization — and who knows? — maybe even join it. The Hyattsville Preservation Association (HPA) is a creative and [read more]
Dear Miss Floribunda, What is a Christmas rose? I once heard a story about a little girl who, like the Little Drummer Boy, was too poor to give a gift to Baby Jesus. She didn’t have the Little Drummer Boy’s chutzpah or alleged talent, but instead stayed outside the stable and cried. An [read more]
BY CHRIS MCMANES — A high school coach is fortunate if his seniors provide leadership. If they, by their words, actions, and response to adversity, show the younger players the proper way to get things done. DeMatha Catholic football coach Elijah Brooks had that type of senior leaders on his [read more]
BY FRED SEITZ — I was walking in Magruder Park on a mild fall day when I encountered a park resident that I and my various dogs have repeatedly encountered for at least the past 20 years: an Eastern box turtle, who I have presumptively named Ralph. Although several of my dogs, including my [read more]
BY MARIA D. JAMES — The Mall at Prince Georges typically opens around 9 a.m. However, that didn’t stop anxious customers from lining up as early as 8 a.m. on Dec. 2. Their reason? The long-awaited grand opening of clothing retailer H&M. The ribbon-cutting ceremony started at noon, after [read more]
BY MARIA D. JAMES — Recently I made a new friend. One Saturday, as I visited the Mall at Prince Georges to cover an event, I stopped over at Subway to grab lunch before heading home. While I was waiting in line, an elderly African-American woman with salt-and-pepper hair and a kind face tapped my [read more]
Dear Miss Floribunda, I am getting old and arthritic and planting bulbs in the fall is getting to be a chore I don’t want to continue for many more years. I have been planting naturalizing varieties of daffodils, snowdrops, iris reticulata, squills and grape hyacinths, which are quite [read more]