Featured News

  • The Hyattsville Municipal Building

    Question of City Council size to appear on 2017 ballot

    January 2, 2017

    BY KRISSI HUMBARD — At the Dec. 19 meeting, the City Council unanimously voted to place an advisory, non-binding referendum question on the ballot for the upcoming 2017 regular election regarding the size of the City Council. Councilmembers Eduoard Haba (Ward 4) and Ruth Ann Frazier (Ward 5) were [read more]

Recent News

From the Print Edition

  • Photo courtesy HPA.

    Then & Now: We are the Hyattsville Preservation Association

    December 20, 2016

    BY RANDY FLETCHER — What do you love about Hyattsville?  If you happen to love all the cool old houses that line our shady streets, then you should know about this organization — and who knows? — maybe even join it. The Hyattsville Preservation Association (HPA) is a creative and [read more]
  • doubledragon

    Miss Floribunda: What is a Christmas rose?

    December 20, 2016

    Dear Miss Floribunda, What is a Christmas rose? I once heard a story about a little girl who, like the Little Drummer Boy, was too poor to give a gift to Baby Jesus. She didn’t have the Little Drummer Boy’s chutzpah or alleged talent, but instead stayed outside the stable and cried. An [read more]
  • DeMatha linebacker Grant Donaldson makes a shoestring tackle during the Stags' 34-29 victory over St. John's in the WCAC championship game. Donaldson and quarterback Beau English will play for Air Force next season. Photo credit: Ed King

    DeMatha’s seniors leave Hyattsville with four football championships

    December 20, 2016

    BY CHRIS MCMANES — A high school coach is fortunate if his seniors provide leadership. If they, by their words, actions, and response to adversity, show the younger players the proper way to get things done. DeMatha Catholic football coach Elijah Brooks had that type of senior leaders on his [read more]
  • Photo courtsey of the Associated Press/Carolyn Kaster

    Nature Nearby: Interview with a box turtle

    December 20, 2016

    BY FRED SEITZ — I was walking in Magruder Park on a mild fall day when I encountered a park resident that I and my various dogs have repeatedly encountered for at least the past 20 years: an Eastern box turtle, who I have presumptively named Ralph. Although several of my dogs, including my [read more]
  • Shoppers walk into H&M inside the Mall at Prince Georges. The clothing retailer officially opened at the mall on Dec. 2. Photo by Maria D. James

    Mall at Prince Georges welcomes H&M; DSW, Ulta Beauty coming soon

    December 20, 2016

    BY MARIA D. JAMES — The Mall at Prince Georges typically opens around 9 a.m. However, that didn’t stop anxious customers from lining up as early as 8 a.m. on Dec. 2. Their reason? The long-awaited grand opening of clothing retailer H&M. The ribbon-cutting ceremony started at noon, after [read more]
  • The Hyattsville Municipal Building

    From the Editor: Learning to embrace our community in word and deed

    December 20, 2016

    BY MARIA D. JAMES — Recently I made a new friend. One Saturday, as I visited the Mall at Prince Georges to cover an event, I stopped over at Subway to grab lunch before heading home. While I was waiting in line, an elderly African-American woman with salt-and-pepper hair and a kind face tapped my [read more]
  • Soft floral background with tulips, selective focus

    Miss Floribunda: Which tulip bulbs will bloom year after year?

    November 16, 2016

     Dear Miss Floribunda,   I am getting old and arthritic and planting bulbs in the fall is getting to be a chore I don’t want to continue for many more years. I have been planting naturalizing varieties of daffodils, snowdrops, iris reticulata, squills and grape hyacinths, which are quite [read more]

More News

  • Mayor Candace Hollingsworth presents City Attorney Richard Colaresi, who retired Dec. 14, with a plaque and thanked him for his service during his last council meeting. Photo by Krissi Humbard
  • The Maryland state tree at the National Christmas Tree display, featuring ornaments made by Rosa Parks Elementary School students. Photo by Krissi Humbard
  • callabus11
  • Ward 1 winner of the Claus Applause Holiday Decorating Contest, 6217 Carrollton Terrace. Photo by Krissi Humbard
  • Photo courtesy T. Carter Ross.
  • Photo courtesy T. Carter Ross.
  • ?????????????????????????????????????
  • Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department's Santa Run 2015.
Visit Us On TwitterVisit Us On FacebookCheck Our Feed
EditorialContest2016

Sign up for news alerts

Select list(s):

Polls

Which option in the city's upcoming referendum do you prefer?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Community Calendar

Browse current print edition

Hyattsville Community Newspaper, Inc.