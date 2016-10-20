Annual festival for foster children and advocates sets fundraising record

BY MARIA D. JAMES — On Saturday, Oct. 15, over 1,000 parents and children came out to DeMatha Catholic High School to enjoy games and rides at the 5th annual Pepco’s World of Wheels/Touch a Truck Family Festival. The annual event is a fundraiser for the non-profit Court Appointed Special Advocate or CASA of Prince George’s County. Founded in 2001, CASA of Prince George’s County trains, recruits and helps supervise advocates for 150 foster children a year.

The record-setting event raised more than $15,000, the most ever for the organization. CASA deputy director Kara Bundy said they made more money even though they did not charge an admission fee, thanks to Prince George’s County Councilmember Deni Taveras (District 2) who sponsored the cost of admission for the entire day.

Bundy said the event is the organization’s only public fundraiser. “This allows us to focus on what childhood should be – exploration and fun,” said Bundy.

In a press release, executive director Ann Marie Binsner thanked sponsors, volunteers and supporters.

“Our community event showed broad community support for our efforts to make a real difference in the lives of foster kids who have been abused and neglected,” said Binsner.

Other sponsors included DeMatha High School, Pepco, WTOP, Amerigroup Real Solutions, Dimension Healthcare Systems, Turbo Haul, Evergreen Technologies, the City of Hyattsville, Metro Transit Police and the Prince George’s County Public Library.

CASA/Prince George’s County is currently seeking volunteers. The next pre-service training will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here to learn more about training http://www.pgcasa.org/casa-event/winter2017training/. For volunteer information, visit http://www.pgcasa.org/become-a-volunteer/.

For more information about CASA/Prince George’s call (301) 209-0491 or visit www.pgcasa.org.