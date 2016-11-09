Art Works hosts post-election ‘art attack’

In the wee hours of the morning, Donald Trump became the nation’s president-elect, beating Hillary Clinton. To some, this is sad news. For those seeking solace, Art Works Now is hosting a “Just Love” art attack tonight.

Barbara Johnson, Art Works Now founder and executive director, explains: “In 2014, George Zimmerman was acquitted of the murder of Trayvon Martin. Two days later Art Works Now held a ‘Silent Painting Creative Community Action’ event to support our community as we witnessed the shock and grief spread throughout.”

Johnson said as she watched the election unfold last night, she realized it was much like that night in 2014. She said she felt the need to organize another event to give space to the “extraordinary and diverse” community.

“This event is not political in nature. This is not an event in support of, or against any candidate,” Johnson said. “This event was specifically created to provide a creative and healthy emotional outlet to the people we hold dear — the children of Prince George’s County, their families, and our many artist friends and others. We are privileged to work among so many passionate and dedicated patriotic Americans. We feel it is our duty to support healing and repair in our community and our country.”

The studio’s motto is “create the world you imagine,” and Johnson says Art Works intends to hold fast to that.

During tonight’s event, Johnson said there will be opportunities for silent painting and respectful conversation. “And love. Just love.”

The event is free and open to everyone. It will be held at Art Works Now, located at 3711 Rhode Island Avenue in Mount Rainier from 6-9 p.m.