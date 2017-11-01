BREAKING NEWS: Hyattsville mayor to run for County Council

Updated 11/1 at 8 p.m.

BY ROSANNA WEAVER — Hyattsville Mayor Candace B. Hollingsworth announced her plans Nov. 1 to run for a seat on the Prince George’s County Council representing District 2.

“I love my city and I’ve loved this job,” Hollingsworth said, in a video announcing her candidacy. “My commitment to doing my job well has led me to this point.”

Hollingsworth has served the city of Hyattsville for close to seven years, more than two of those as mayor. According to a press release from her campaign, Hollingsworth seeks to bring community-building and economic development to all of the communities that make up District 2. She believes residents deserve action and a council leader who will turn the potential of Prince George’s County into a reality.

“I feel that I’m charged with seeking a county level role because of what I feel like is a lack of strong leadership there,” said Hollingsworth. “There’s no space or room for less than mighty leadership.” In her video statement, she continued that point, saying, “Residents of District 2 deserve leadership that’s not just passionate, but a leader that can translate that passion into action that delivers real results for the community.”

In addition to Hyattsville, District 2 includes portions of Adelphi, Avondale, Brentwood, Carole Highlands, Chillum, Green Meadows, Langley Park, Lewisdale, Mount Rainer, and North Brentwood.

The campaign will not affect the day-to-day life of the city, notes Hollingsworth. “The job I have as mayor remains my top priority.” Hollingsworth said it is important that the office of mayor not get caught up in the middle of political discussions, and that “the campaign has its own separate identity,” with different social media pages, for example.

The primary for county council is June 26. Hollingsworth will be running against incumbent Councilmember Deni Taveras, who was first elected to the position in September 2014.

“If I’m successful with the primary in June, we’ll have conversations with the city attorney to find out what our options are for special elections,” said Hollingsworth. If she wins the election, she could serve as mayor until being sworn in as a member of the council in January 2019. Hollingsworth’s term as mayor is otherwise scheduled to conclude in May 2019.

Change is inevitable in the county. Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker III is term limited, so there will be new leadership. Hollingsworth notes, “Especially since we’re facing transition in the county executive office, it is even more import that the District 2 representative is proactive and effective.”

Hollingsworth launched her campaign with the premise that she can’t work alone.

“A fellow public servant once said that in Prince George’s County we have to fire on all cylinders and go full-throttle to achieve our goals. There was no better call to action that that,” Hollingsworth said. “I’m known as a person who gets things done. But I can’t do it alone. Over the next 8 months I’ll be at your doors and in your community to learn more about the issues that matter to you, because my vision for Prince George’s county is one we build together.”

See Mayor Hollingsworth’s video statement here: