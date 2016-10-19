BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed by unknown assailant near West Hyattsville Metro

By KRISSI HUMBARD — Hyattsville City Police Officers responded to the area of Queens Chapel Road and Jamestown Road for a report of an assault on Oct. 18. The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m.

Police say the male victim was walking on Queens Chapel Road towards Jamestown Road when a man brandished a knife and began attacking the victim, stabbing him in the chest, back and face. The suspect did not say anything to the victim and did not take the victim’s property, even when the victim offered it to him.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 16 to 20 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black hat, white T-shirt and light blue jeans.

“The victim says he does not know the suspect,” Lt. Chris Purvis said.

The suspect was last seen running across Queens Chapel Road towards the footbridge that leads to the rear of the Queenstown Apartments, which is located at 3301 Chillum Rd in Mt Rainier.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call the Hyattsville City Police at 301-985-5060.