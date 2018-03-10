UPDATE: Missing elderly man located, safe

By LINDSAY MYERS — Update: Mr. Charles David Nelson has been located and is safe with his family.

Original story: Hyattsville City Police are seeking help to find a missing person.

Charles David Nelson is an 83 year old black male who suffers from dementia.

Nelson was reported missing to the Hyattsville City Police Department on March 9. He was last seen at 6:45 p.m. in the area of the 3500 block of East-West Highway wearing a blue jacket and gray pants.

He may be headed toward the Fort Washington area.

Please contact the Hyattsville City Police Department / Criminal Investigations Section with any information at 301.985.5060. Reference case number 18-0777 when calling.