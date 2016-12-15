BREAKING NEWS: Police seek help to find missing person

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — Hyattsville City Police are seeking help to find a missing person.

Nathaniel Treshawon Haggins is a black male who was born Sept. 11, 2001. He is 5’08” and weighs 130 pounds. He lives on the 5000 Block 38th Avenue in Hyattsville. A photo of Haggins can be found on the HCPD flier: nathanialhagginsmissingperson-docx

Haggins was last seen wearing a black Helly Hansen jacket with “RIP Sway” written on the back and black jeans. He was last seen in the 3700 block of Hamilton Street in Hyattsville, walking toward the West Hyattsville Metro station on Dec. 3 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Haggins is bipolar and diabetic.

Please contact the Hyattsville City Police Department / Criminal Investigations Section with any information at 301.985.5060. Reference case number 16-3602 when calling.