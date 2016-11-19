BREAKING NEWS: Police seek teens responsible for assault on Belcrest Road

By MARIA D. JAMES — On Friday at approximately 3:34 p.m., a Hyattsville City Police Officer on routine patrol discovered a man lying on the sidewalk at the 6700 block of Belcrest Road.

The incident is under investigation. At last report, the investigation reveals a group of 10 to 15 males, in their teens, assaulted two males, also in their teens. The victim who was found lying on the sidewalk was one of the two teens assaulted. He suffered trauma to the head and was transported to a local hospital. He is currently listed in critical condition. The second victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspects were last seen running along the 6700 block of Belcrest Road towards Toledo Road.

If you have any information about the incident, please call the Hyattsville City Police Department at 301-985-5082.