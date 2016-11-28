BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at Shoppers on Chillum Road

By Lindsay Myers — Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) is investigating a 5:10 a.m. Monday morning shooting at Shoppers grocery store on the 2400 block of Chillum Road.

The shooter is suspected to be a male employee of the store. He took aim at the store front window, shattering the 10-foot panel of glass, and then fled the scene. His motive is unknown. Employees boarded up the window and the store opened on time at 6 a.m. No one was hurt.

Police continue to search for the shooter.

If you have any information about this incident, please call PGPD at 1-866-411-8477 (TIPS).