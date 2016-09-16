BREAKING NEWS: Suspect sought in bank robbery

On Sept. 10 at approximately 10 a.m., Hyattsville Police officers responded to the Capital One bank located at 6400 Belcrest Road, for a report of a bank robbery. The suspect entered the branch, produced a note and fled with bank funds. According to HCPD, the suspect was seen fleeing into the Prince George’s Plaza Metro station shortly after the robbery. HCPD is working to identify the suspect shown in the surveillance photograph.

Please contact the Hyattsville City Police Department at 301-985-5060 with any information.