Busboys Books under new management, with ‘thoughtfully curated’ books for the community

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — The bookshelves at the Busboys and Poets in Hyattsville are looking a little fresher these days.

The Hyattsville location of the socially conscious restaurant, which opened in 2011, has had a book section since 2013. But Kristen Zory King, the events manager for Busboys Books, said, “the Hyattsville Busboys and Poets has never had a dedicated team of booksellers to tend to it, curate the stock and answer customer questions.”

That’s about to change.

Busboys and Poets Books changed management in June and “thoughtfully curated and warmly presented the literary spaces” in three of their locations, King said. Hyattsville joins the group, marking its grand opening on Aug. 5. In addition to restocking and taking over management of the bookstores at all of the locations, Busboys Books will also expand literary event offerings for all ages.

“Busboys and Poets aims to be not just a restaurant, but also a space in which intellectual, cultural, political and social issues can come together for a discussion that benefits everyone,” King added. “While we have always had books and food intertwined under our roof, we have recently taken on management of all bookstore locations as Busboys and Poets Books. These bookstores aim to be a space in which literature, politics, society and social justice can be engaged with in a productive and exciting atmosphere.”

King continued: “Busboys and Poets Books is an extension of our mission to promote cultural, political and historical awareness in our diverse communities. We hope to use and maintain this space as one in which the local community can come together to learn about the great artistic, cultural and political developments of our time. As an independent, local bookstore, one of our highest missions is to promote the work of local authors – of whom there are a great deal! Our community is both well read and well written, and we hope to shine a spotlight on its talents.”

The new book section will showcase books and authors who have contributed to great social struggles, especially that of the black struggles for civil rights, issues of women’s and LGBTQ liberation, and more generally to the experiences of all the dispossessed and marginalized in this country, King said. Busboys Books will also feature a diverse selection of children’s and young adult books. Busboys Books will also carry accessories like cards, mugs, and posters.

Busboys Books grand opening will be held this weekend. Present your restaurant receipt at checkout and you’ll receive 20% off your entire purchase. Saturday and Sunday, 5-10 p.m.