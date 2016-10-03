City now offers online commenting for council meetings

By KRISSI HUMBARD — Residents who are unable to attend council meetings in person can now comment on City Council agenda items online.

“This is a new initiative to encourage community engagement,” said Jake Rollow, Hyattsville’s Community Services Director. “We plan to continue to provide this opportunity for all City Council meetings going forward.”

The comments submitted online at speakuphvl.com/meetings will be distributed to the mayor and council just before meetings, Rollow said, but will not be read aloud during the public comment period. E-comment will close 30 minutes prior to the meeting to allow city staff time to print and distribute the report to the mayor and council. Copies of the report will also be available in the back of council chambers for the public to view. The public can also view online comments by visiting the Speak Up HVL website.

Individuals can also pre-register to speak in person at meetings through the Speak Up website.