City offers family resource workshops

Posted on December 5, 2017 in Beyond Hyattsville, Education, Lifestyle, News

The City of Hyattsville has begun offering free, bilingual family resource workshops. You can keep your family healthy and happy with various low-cost, bilingual resources in our community. Join staff at any or all of these events to learn more:

Wednesday, December 6, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Family Health: Learn about family health and nutrition. Presented by Clinica Del Pueblo and University of Maryland.
Hyattsville Middle School
6001 42nd Avenue

Thursday, December 7, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.
Adult Education and Job Preparation: Learn how to prepare for your next job. Presented by Prince George’s Community College.
Rosa L. Parks Elementary School
6111 Ager Road

Wednesday, December 13, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Education Resources for Your Kids: Learn about free education resources for your child. Presented by the Hyattsville Branch Library.
University Park Elementary School
4315 Underwood Street

Wednesday, December 20, 8:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Education Resources for Your Kids: Learn about free education resources for your child. Presented by the Hyattsville Branch Library.
Hyattsville Elementary School
5311 43rd Avenue

Thursday, December 21, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Housing Rights: Learn about tenants rights. Presented by CASA de Maryland.
Edward M. Felegy Elementary School
6110 Editors Park Drive

The City of Hyattsville is a sanctuary city and supports its immigrant residents. City staff and police will not ask about immigration status.

Hyattsville Community Newspaper, Inc.