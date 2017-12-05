City offers family resource workshops

The City of Hyattsville has begun offering free, bilingual family resource workshops. You can keep your family healthy and happy with various low-cost, bilingual resources in our community. Join staff at any or all of these events to learn more:

Wednesday, December 6, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Family Health: Learn about family health and nutrition. Presented by Clinica Del Pueblo and University of Maryland.

Hyattsville Middle School

6001 42nd Avenue

Thursday, December 7, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Adult Education and Job Preparation: Learn how to prepare for your next job. Presented by Prince George’s Community College.

Rosa L. Parks Elementary School

6111 Ager Road

Wednesday, December 13, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Education Resources for Your Kids: Learn about free education resources for your child. Presented by the Hyattsville Branch Library.

University Park Elementary School

4315 Underwood Street

Wednesday, December 20, 8:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Education Resources for Your Kids: Learn about free education resources for your child. Presented by the Hyattsville Branch Library.

Hyattsville Elementary School

5311 43rd Avenue

Thursday, December 21, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Housing Rights: Learn about tenants rights. Presented by CASA de Maryland.

Edward M. Felegy Elementary School

6110 Editors Park Drive

The City of Hyattsville is a sanctuary city and supports its immigrant residents. City staff and police will not ask about immigration status.