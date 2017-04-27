City to celebrate 131 years with carnival, parade, fireworks

The City’s Anniversary Carnival starts TODAY in Magruder Park and lasts until Sunday, April 30. There’s fun for everyone with food, games, and rides. The main events will be Saturday, April 29: The city’s parade will take place that morning, and that evening there will be a live go-go show with Vybe Band, beer brewed by Calvert Brewing Company, and fireworks. Also, $20 all-day ride wristbands will be available each day of the carnival!

Here’s the schedule of events:

Thursday, April 27 (Carnival): 5 – 9 p.m.

Friday, April 28 (Carnival): 5 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 (Carnival): Noon – 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 (Parade): 11 a.m.

Saturday, April 29 (Concert & Fireworks): 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30 (Carnival): Noon – 5 p.m.

More details are available at www.hyattsville.org/ anniversary.

Please note that special parking restrictions will be in effect before and during the parade along the route from Hyattsville Middle School along 42nd Avenue (starting at Oliver Street), Jefferson Street, and Hamilton Street (between Gallatin Street and 40th Place up to 37th Place) until it reaches the reviewing stage at Magruder Park. Also, parking will not be permitted in the M-NCPPC pool parking lot or within Magruder Park.