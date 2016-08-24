City toasts to 25 years of the Hyattsville Farmers Market

BY LINDSAY MYERS — The city celebrated the 25th season of the Hyattsville Farmers Market Tuesday evening at the market with a formal toast and remarks by City Administrator Tracey Nicholson. Guests enjoyed complimentary glasses of wine, desserts by Batter Up Patisserie, hors d’oeuvres, and a champagne toast.

The Hyattsville Farmers Market is the oldest market in the county. It started in 1991 in the parking lot of Prince George’s Plaza. When the city agreed to take over the market three years ago, it moved to its current location in the parking lot of Redeemer Lutheran Church on East-West Highway.

Nicholson praised Wellness Programs Coordinator Ellarose Preston for her smart management of the market.

“If you’ve noticed, this market continues to focus on health and wellness initiatives,” said Nicholson. “It has some of the most creative programming we’ve ever had out here.”

Under Preston’s guidance, the Hyattsville Farmers Market became the first in the nation to obtain a grant through Share Our Strength: Cooking Matters, providing low-income families with $10 to spend at the market every week. With some vendors, like Knopp farms, that buys about a week’s worth of apples, onions, tomatoes, and potatoes for a small family.

Preston presented Robert “Bunk” Knopp and Cynthia Knopp of Knopp’s Farm with a certificate of appreciation for their continued support of the market. This year marks Knopp’s 13th season with Hyattsville, making them the longest-running vendor at the market.

“They are a staple,” said Nicholson.

Several city representatives attended the celebration including: Mayor Candace Hollingsworth, Councilmember Robert Croslin (Ward 2), Chief of Police Douglas Holland, and Assistant City Manager Jim Chandler.

Nicholson ended her remarks with a toast to Preston and the many vendors of the market.

“We want to continue to grow this market. A toast to Ellarose and to all of our vendors who continue to support our community and our farmers market,” said Nicholson.

The Hyattsville Farmers Market runs from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through Sept. 27 at 3799 East-West Highway. Visit hyattsville.org for more details.