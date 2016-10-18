Deadline to register to vote online or by mail is today

Today is the last day to register to vote by mail or online in Maryland. Voters have until 9 p.m. to make sure they are registered for the upcoming presidential election.

Residents can use Maryland’s Online Voter Registration System (OLVR) or submit a voter registration application by mail. Residents are able to register to vote online or by submitting an application to their local board of elections or the State Board of Elections at any time. However, an application must be postmarked by the voter registration deadline, Oct. 18, in order to vote in the next scheduled election. If a voter registration application is submitted during the period that registration is closed, the application will be held at the local board of elections and processed when registration reopens.

Residents can also register to vote during early voting at an early voting center in the county where you live. Early voting will be held Oct. 27-Nov. 3. To register to vote during early voting, bring a document that proves where you live, such as an MVA-issued license, ID card, or change of address card, or a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document with your name and address.

To find out if you are registered to vote, use Maryland’s voter lookup tool.

To learn more about voter information and find links to resources, visit the State Board of Elections or use Google’s voting tool.