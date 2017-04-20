Election Countdown: Preliminary campaign finance reports
BY KRISSI HUMBARD — The Initial Campaign Finance Reports for the 2017 city council candidates were due Monday, April 17 at 5 p.m. Six candidates — only half of those running for a city council seat — filed their reports by the deadline.
Ward One
Ward Three
Vinni Anandham
Ayanna D. Shivers
Carrianna Suiter
Ward Five
Four candidates filed reports on Wednesday, April 19.
Ward One
Ian Herron – Received 4/19/2017 at 5:00 PM
Talib Karim – Received 4/19/2017 at 4:30 PM
Ward Four
Shirley Ann Bender – Received 4/19/2017 at 1:00 PM
Edouard Haba – Amended 4/19/2017 at 9:00 AM
Two candidates still have not filed their first campaign finance report, as of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, and have received late filing notices from the city’s Ethics Commission.
Ward Two
Robert Croslin – Notice of Late Filing
Ward Five
Derrika Durant – Notice of Late Filing
The second Campaign Finance Report is due Tuesday, April 25 at 5 p.m.