Election Countdown: Preliminary campaign finance reports

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — The Initial Campaign Finance Reports for the 2017 city council candidates were due Monday, April 17 at 5 p.m. Six candidates — only half of those running for a city council seat — filed their reports by the deadline.

Ward One

Bart Lawrence

Ward Three

Vinni Anandham

Ayanna D. Shivers

Carrianna Suiter

Ward Five

Erica Spell

Ben Zeitler

Four candidates filed reports on Wednesday, April 19.

Ward One

Ian Herron – Received 4/19/2017 at 5:00 PM

Talib Karim – Received 4/19/2017 at 4:30 PM

Ward Four

Shirley Ann Bender – Received 4/19/2017 at 1:00 PM

Edouard Haba – Amended 4/19/2017 at 9:00 AM

Two candidates still have not filed their first campaign finance report, as of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, and have received late filing notices from the city’s Ethics Commission.

Ward Two

Robert Croslin – Notice of Late Filing

Ward Five

Derrika Durant – Notice of Late Filing

The second Campaign Finance Report is due Tuesday, April 25 at 5 p.m.