Festival to showcase local arts, beer, music

By KRISSI HUMBARD — The Hyattsville Arts Festival is back this Saturday — bigger and tastier than ever. This year the festival will feature Maryland craft breweries and food trucks, along with art, music and performances.

The festival, in its ninth year, is organized by the Hyattsville Community Development Corporation (CDC) in partnership with the City of Hyattsville and — joining this year, the Brewers Association of Maryland.

With a new venue incorporating three city blocks of downtown Hyattsville, “Arts & Ales” will take place from noon to 6:00 p.m. The juried festival will feature over 100 exhibiting artists and artisans, more than 20 Maryland craft breweries, food vendors, as well as a variety of performances, including music and dance. There will also be arts activities throughout the day. The event is free and family-friendly.

For more “Arts & Ales” information, visit http://hyattsvilleartsfestival.com/

Many of Hyattsville’s own artists will be at the festival, including local favorites Forty Third Place, Hope Honey Farm and Tanglewood Works. Artists and artisans will be showing paintings, drawings, photographs, handmade puppets, jewelry, hair and skin products, clothing, accessories, candles, mosaics, paper goods, home decor, textiles, pottery, wood carvings, metal sculpture, dolls, books, blown glass and more.

There will be six musical acts offering performances to keep attendees grooving all day. Hyattsville’s Premier Jazz Combo, 5OnFriday will kick things off at noon, followed by the funky blues, jazz, and latin rhythms of the Karen Lovejoy Group at 1 p.m.; the funk, gypsy-punk and soul sounds of Black Masala at 2 p.m.; Nicaragüense bilingual folk-rock by Elena & Los Fulanos at 3 p.m.; the roots rock, americana music of Janine Wilson Band and 4 p.m.; and wrapping up with the The Wild Anacostias playing march brass band, cajun, zydeco and R&B tunes.

Beer-lovers will be able to enjoy hyper-local craft beer from Hyattsville’s own Franklin’s Brewery, Handsome Beer, and Maryland Meadworks, as well as many breweries and meaderies from the surrounding area. There will even be gluten-free offerings. Tasting passes for the beer (ages 21+) are $30 in advance and can also be purchased at the gate. A tasting pass comes with a bracelet, and is the only way to enjoy the beer on site. Individual beers will not be available for purchase. Attendees are welcome to bring a growler or purchase one and take home their new favorite beer. The festival will feature a complimentary refrigerated growler check-in, so visitors won’t need to drag the growler around during the festival.

Food will run the gamut from asian to barbecue to Ethiopian, including vegan offerings. Food trucks and tents on hand will be: Ada’s Kitchen on Wheels; Bmore Greek Grill LLC; Empanadas De Mendoza; Go Fish; HealthyFool; Bill’s Backyard BBQ; Cabot Creamery Cooperative; Leyla’s Cafe; Shagga Coffee & Restaurant; and Sweet and Natural, LLC. Adjacent to the festival are Franklin’s Restaurant, Chez Dior, and Vigilante Coffee.

With all this, plus art activities for the kids, artist demonstrations, an iced coffee demo, hula-hooping, a bike valet, and lots of friendly faces, there is sure to be something for everyone!