BY CHRIS CURRIE — Fleisher’s of Maryland celebrated their second anniversary in downtown Hyattsville with an evening of jazz, local wine and hors-d’oeuvres on Oct. 19. The jazz trio of Jeanne Gies, Sandro Albert (right) and Michael Rorby entertained with an eclectic music program, while guests nibbled on tapas from Hyattsville’s Cafe Azul and sampled wine from Gemeny Winery and Vineyards, one of only two wineries in Prince George’s County.

