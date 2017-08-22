HCPD looking for missing woman with dementia

The Hyattsville City Police Department is looking for a Critical Missing Person: Evelyn Lowery, 90 years old. Lowery was last seen on Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. at the Independence Court Nursing Home, 5821 Queens Chapel Rd in Hyattsville.

Lowery is 4 feet, 9 inches and 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray/white hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with flowers and “Bahamas” written on the front. Lowery suffers from dementia and may be easily confused.

Contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 301-985-5060 if you have any information. Reference case number 17-2555.