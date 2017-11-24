HCPD searching for suspect in Thanksgiving Day shooting

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — Just after midnight on Thanksgiving Day, Hyattsville police officers responded to a shooting in West Hyattsville.

On Nov. 23 at approximately 12:22 a.m., officers from the Hyattsville City Police Department (HCPD) responded to the 5600 block of Ager Road to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the police found a Hispanic male on the ground near the sidewalk that connects the Old Ginn’s warehouse access road to the Kirkwood apartments, near the dead end of Lancer Drive.

Police say a witness saw the victim and an unknown suspect arguing, then heard several gun shots. The suspect then fled on foot toward the West Hyattsville Metro Station. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his back and thigh. He was transported to Washington Hospital Center and is in stable condition after surgery.

Police are looking for more information about the shooting and the suspect. If you have any details to share, please call HCPD at 301-985-5060.