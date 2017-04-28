HCPD seeks help from public to find missing teen

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — The Hyattsville City Police Department (HCPD) is asking for residents’ help in looking for a missing person.

Veronica Ponce is 15 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black and pink Nike shoes.

The teenager came down from New Jersey to stay with her aunt at 6100 41st Ave. She left her aunt’s house on March 8 and said that she was not going to return. She has been actively posting on social media sites, but has not returned to her aunt’s house. Lt. Chris Purvis said officers think she is still in the area and may be staying with a boyfriend.

Residents can call HCPD at 301-985-5060 with any information. The case number is 17-0686.