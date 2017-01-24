HL&T could be just what you’re looking for in the new year

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — It’s a new year, and for many, that means New Year’s resolutions. (Are yours still going strong?) After the excesses of the holidays, many resolutions are fitness related. Some people resolve to tackle projects, do something that challenges them, improve a skill or take on a new hobby. Some vow to volunteer more in their communities.

Well, we can’t help you with the fitness goals. But those other resolutions? Look no further! If you’ve ever thought about writing or would like to improve your photography skills — and want to help your community — we want to hear from you.

Are you an active participant in city government — the type who never misses a council meeting? Do you dig numbers and budgets? Maybe you know the ins and outs of local, county or state laws. Perhaps you’re a crime buff. Are you active in one of the local schools? Do you have your ear to the ground regarding new businesses? Are you an artist or art lover looking to highlight the arts scene in Hyattsville? Do you just like to talk to people and hear their stories?

If so, we could use you.

What you might not know, is that the Hyattsville Life and Times (HL&T) consists of seven core employees — not counting our board members — and a handful of mostly student writers. We are a nonprofit newspaper with a modest budget. We are a virtual newsroom. All of us have other jobs or obligations. We work during nap time or at night or on weekends. We do what we do because we love Hyattsville.

Try as we might, it’s just not possible for us to cover all the great things that go on in Hyattsville. It’s true that the HL&T that arrives in your mailbox each month has limited space for content. But, the HL&T website gets updated weekly (Did you know we have a website?!). If you’ve got stories, we’ve got space for them.

Working as the digital editor for just these few months has been so rewarding. I’ve lived in the city for seven years, but working for the paper, I’ve built relationships with neighbors, business owners, councilmembers, city staff and police officers that I might not have even met otherwise. I’ve learned a lot about Hyattsville, and I’ve become a more active member of my community. I’m in the thick of it, so to speak, and it’s been a lot of fun.

If you’d like to try your hand in writing for us or shooting photos or video, send us an email at maria@hyattsvillelife.com or krissi@hyattsvillelife.com. We also welcome news tips! Let us know about upcoming events, your neighbor (or yourself) who is doing something awesome, local issues or concerns, or places you think Hyattsville residents should know about. You can submit news tips through our website or use the emails above.