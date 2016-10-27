HVFD open house shares ‘labor of love’ with community

BY MARIA D. JAMES — Smiling families and kids playing were a welcome sight for men and women often tasked with helping the community during a crisis.

For a brief moment on Oct 22, the volunteers of the Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD) were able to let their hair down and turn their attention to sharing lessons on fire prevention and safety during the annual Fire Prevention Open House and Kid’s Fire Safety Adventure course.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., families enjoyed activities such as the Kid’s Fire Safety Adventure Course, a bounce house, face painting and free giveaways. Firefighters performed a fire safety demonstration and provided opportunities for visitors to explore the fire trucks on display.

“All you see here today are volunteer members and we do this out of the goodness of our hearts,” said firefighter Tim Byrd. “The money we raise goes toward buying items such as equipment, uniforms and supplies.”

Also on display was the mock-up design of the new firehouse, which will share space with the Red Cross. The HVFD will operate out of the building next door during construction on new building. The date for the move was pending as of publication of this article.

The annual open house is reminder that the station is supported by the community and a host of volunteers.

“It’s a labor of love, “ said Kevin Good, a volunteer firefighter. “There’s no obligation; people who volunteer do so because they love it.”