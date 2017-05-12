Hyattsville Happenings: May 12-14

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, May 12:

Ageless Grace: A seated exercise class, set to great music. Free. 10-11 a.m., each Wednesday and Friday through February, Hyattsville Municipal Building

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

G.E.A.R. Mother’s Day Edition: Hey Teens, need a Mother’s Day gift? Come join us as we make candles for mom in honor of Mother’s Day (Ages 10 – 17). Event runs from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Beltsville Community Center, 3900 Sellman Road, Beltsville, MD

Dan and Faith Acoustic Act at Robert Harper Books: Dan and Faith are a husband/wife singer/songer writer duo from New England. They play original music in traditional Americana folk styles. Enjoy an evening of music and memories with them on Friday from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Robert Harper Books, 6126 Rhode Island Ave. Riverdale Park, MD

The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington: Be one of the first to check out Ally Theatre Company’s production by national award-winning playwright James Ijames at their Pay-What-You-Wish Community Preview Night! About the play: The recently-widowed “Mother of America” lies helpless in her Mount Vernon bed, ravaged by illness and cared for by the very slaves that are free the moment she dies. The fever dream of terrifying theatricality that follows investigates everything from Martha Washington’s family to her historical legacy. Friday’s show is at 8 p.m. The play will also run Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25, but discounted tickets are available on Goldstar and TodayTix. Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Rd., Mount Rainier

Cousin John Band: With bluesy guitar riffs, tight harmonies and buttery grooves, CJB’s live performances are both eclectic and electric featuring a wide range of original music mixed with covers from bands such as Little Feat, The Allman Brothers, Delbert McClinton, Aerosmith and Stevie Ray Vaughn. 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. New Deal Cafe, 113 Centerway, Roosevelt Center, Greenbelt

Saturday, May 13:

Mother’s Day Yoga: Make Mom’s Day Special! Take an outdoor yoga class on Saturday, May 13th! Join Whole Foods Market Riverdale Park and the Riverdale Park Bikram Hot Yoga Studio for a special Mom’s day yoga class. All participants will receive one 16oz. cup of our cold-pressed juice. Up to 2 tickets may be requested per person. Whole Foods Market, 6621-B Baltimore Ave. Riverdale Park, MD

Pre-Mother’s Day Big Hat Brunch: Looking to avoid the long lines for a wonderful brunch with mom on Mother’s Day weekend? Well look no further, Martin’s Crosswinds will be honoring the special women in your life on Saturday, May 13th. There will be a full course brunch, raffles, photo booth, spiritual dancer, and some wonderful Empowerment Woman Speakers! Come and have a great time in a small meet and greet and enjoy the day with your special someone. Martin’s Crosswinds, 7400 Greenway Center Drive, Greenbelt, MD

Spanish-English Ready 2 Read Storytime (Ages 3-5): Stories, Fingerplays, and songs presented in Spanish and English to your little tykes. Edades 3 a 5. Se presentarán cuentos, actividades de “Fingerplay,” y canciones en inglés y español.

Chess/Checkers Club: Learn to play or improve your game. All ages are welcome! Bring your own set or play with one of ours. 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd Hyattsville, MD

An Introduction to Taiko, the Art of Japanese Drumming: High energy, engaging teacher and performer Mark H. Rooney leads this interactive program that features both traditional and contemporary songs and rhythms. Learn more about the instruments, the use of one’s voice in taiko, as well as a bit of Japanese history and vocabulary. Performances include the chance for volunteers to get up and try their hand at playing these BIG drums! All ages welcome, $5 a person at the Publick Playhouse 5445 Landover, Rd., Cheverly, MD

Demo Day at Tanglewood Works: Are you ready to find your own inner artist or to try out a new medium? At Tanglewood Works we search high and low for interesting products you can use in your own creations and this Saturday, as part of the OST, we will be demonstrating one of our Favorites: Alcohol Inks to create Stained Glass and Decorative Tile. We love using AI’s to transform old windows and vases into works of art. In this demo we will show you how to use these special Inks and inspire you to try them yourself. Great for glass, costers, knobs, and even jewelry. Demos last 15 minutes and are scheduled for 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tanglewood Works 5132 Baltimore Ave, Hyattsville MD

The Goodfellas: a Beatles tribute band that entertains with not only the classic hits, but also with early gems and obscure B-sides, embracing the energy reminiscent of the Fab Four’s Liverpool and Hamburg days. 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. New Deal Cafe, 113 Centerway, Roosevelt Center, Greenbelt

Sunday, May 14:

Happy Mother’s Day!

Arrow Sunday Bike Ride: The Sunday ride is a 32-mile, moderately paced ride that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. Call to confirm dates, time and any specific requirements. Ride starts at 9 a.m., Arrow Bicycle

Mother’s Day in the Garden: Celebrate mom, grandma, or another special lady with a FREE guided tour of the house. End the afternoon with a glass of lemonade and a stroll through the garden. All ages welcome. Limited to one free tour per paid admission. 12:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Riverdale House Museum, 4811 Riverdale Road, Riverdale Park, MD

