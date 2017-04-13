Hyattsville Happenings: April 14-16

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, April 14:

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Ageless Grace: A seated exercise class, set to great music. Free. 10-11 a.m., each Wednesday and Friday through February, Hyattsville Municipal Building

Toddler Time at Artworks: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. This week’s theme: pinch pots. Toddlers can work on fine motor skills by creating pinch pots out of clay! $9, 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now

Tai Chi Class: Interested in trying Tai Chi? Carmen Parcelli will be giving a free one-hour Tai Chi class. Anyone is welcome to attend. Free. 11:45 a.m. -12:45 p.m., Yoga Space, 4206 Gallatin St.

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Wallflowers: Opening reception for Camilla Schaeffer’s solo show featuring paintings and paper wall flowers. Advanced registration appreciated. $5/sliding scale donation for opening reception. 7-10 p.m., Recreative Spaces, 3501 Perry St., Mount Rainier

The One-Mile Radius Project: Our human imprint and the memory of our movement linger in spaces well after we have migrated through them. The One-Mile Radius Project explores these imprints and the unique spaces within a one-mile radius of Joe’s Movement Emporium. In collaboration with Joe’s, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Brentwood Arts Exchange and their workshop participants, Orange Grove Dance will investigate the personal and uniquely traversed spaces of the community. Dance, film and projection will be used to zoom into and magnify the intimate nooks and crevices of seemingly familiar spaces and, in turn, bring those outside spaces inside the walls of Joe’s. Event is pay-what-you-wish. Suggested donation $15/person. 7-10 p.m., Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Rd., Mount Ranier

Saturday, April 15:

Non-Native Invasive Plant Removal: Volunteers will be instructed in the identification and proper removal of threatening plants. Volunteers should dress for the elements, with sturdy boots or shoes, long sleeves and long plants. You will get dirty! A set of safety guidelines and cotton work gloves will be provided. Please remember to bring water and sunscreen. Participation in this activity helps to satisfy the State of Maryland Student Service Learning requirement. Registration is encouraged but not required. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Magruder Woods. Volunteers meet at the Magruder Recreation Building.

Spanish/English Storytime: Bring your toddler and join in for stories, songs, fingerplays and more! Free. 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Third Saturday Readings: Authors Diana Smith Bolton, Elizabeth Bruce, and Mary Ann Larkin will read from their works followed by open reading hosted by Sid Gold of the Washington Writer’s Guild. Smith Bolton is the author of “Just Universes,” the winner of the 2016 Mid-Atlantic Chapbook Series (L & S Press), and the founding editor of District Lit, an arts & literary journal in Washington, DC. Bruce is a DC-based Texas writer/theatre artist and author of “And Silent Left the Place” (WWPH, 2008). Larkin is the author of several chapbooks and three books of poetry: “The Coil of the Skin (WWPH, 1985), “That Deep and Steady Hum (Broadkill River Press, 2010) and “Gannon Street” ( Broadkill River Press, 2015). Light refreshments available. Free. 2-4 p.m., Robert Harper Books

Take Laughter with You: Clowns Without Borders performs for displaced people all over the world. Come experience the joy of circus, and learn how the group uses laughter to transform communities in crisis. Watch a world-class performance of acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, and clowns! Hear artists share their stories about performing in refugee camps and conflict zones worldwide. One night only. $20. 7:30-11:30 p.m., Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Rd., Mount Ranier

Acoustic Roots Concert: Presented in partnership with the Folklore Society of Greater Washington. Martin Grosswendt and Susanne Salem-Schatz, a powerhouse acoustic roots duo, explore the highways and byways of American traditional and vernacular music from pre-war blues, oldtime and jug band to jazz standards, honkytonk and contemporary gems. FSGW members $10, others $20. 8-10 p.m., Archie’s Blues Barbershop, 4701 Queensbury Rd., Riverdale Park

Sunday, April 16:

Happy Easter!

