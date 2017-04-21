Hyattsville Happenings: April 21-23

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, April 21:

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Ageless Grace: A seated exercise class, set to great music. Free. 10-11 a.m., each Wednesday and Friday through February, Hyattsville Municipal Building

Toddler Time at Artworks: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. This week’s theme: watercolor tie dye. Using watercolors and paper towels, toddlers will create and observe the magic of tie dye. $9, 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now

Rockin’ 2 Rhythm: Join library staff for a movement program that focuses on rhythm and keeping bodies strong. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Marabu Art Supplies Demo: Artist & Craftsman Supply will welcome Celia Buchanan, their wonderful Marabu representative, to give an informative product demonstration for customers and staff. If you’d like to learn more about all of their innovative and exciting products, come by and see us! 1-3 p.m., Artist & Craftsman Supply, 4902 43rd Ave.

Love Your Library Fair: Check out all the library has to offer. Get your book stamped at tables to enter a raffle! Free. 3-5 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington: Be one of the first to check out Ally Theatre Company’s production by national award-winning playwright James Ijames at their Pay-What-You-Wish Community Preview Night! About the play: The recently-widowed “Mother of America” lies helpless in her Mount Vernon bed, ravaged by illness and cared for by the very slaves that are free the moment she dies. The fever dream of terrifying theatricality that follows investigates everything from Martha Washington’s family to her historical legacy. Friday’s show is at 8 p.m. The play will also run Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25, but discounted tickets are available on Goldstar and TodayTix. Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Rd., Mount Rainier

District Nomad: Live in the Listening Room: Musicians Gary Prince, Chris Brown, Sarah Foard and Manny Arciniega offer an exciting re-interpretation of Olivier Messiaen’s work “The Quartet for the End of Time” as the human race faces new threats of intolerance and fascism, serving as a reminder that music can overcome any obstacle and soar above any wall. $15. 8-11 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange, 3901 Rhode Island Ave.

LIVE! from Busboys: A Busboys and Poets in-house series! “LIVE! from Busboys” is an open mic talent showcase that offers a platform for all performers, not just poets. Whether you are a musician, comedian, dancer, actor, magician or any other type of performer, we want to see what you got! Come out and showcase your talents! Hosted by Angie Head. $5. 10 p.m.-midnight, Busboys and Poets

Saturday, April 22:

Early Voting: The City of Hyattsville will hold early voting for all city wards. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Magruder Park Recreation Center

HAP’s Smart Aging Fair: Learn about ways to supplement your income (Uber, Lyft, Airbnb), options for international travel, dancing and fun exercise programs, and new ways of cooking! Hear from experts on Medicare, legal issues, caregiving options and more! Hyattsville Aging in Place will bring together experts and folks with experience who can help with your technology issues and help add spice to your life! Free. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Hyattsville Municipal Building

St. Jerome’s Child Center Stroll-A-Thon: It’s time to put on your walking shoes, decorate your strollers, and join St. Jerome’s for their sixth annual Stroll-A-Thon. Funds raised go toward repairs around the center. Prizes will be awarded for the winners of the Stroller Decorating Contest. Drinks and snacks will be available after the stroll. Registration for adults is $10 and $5 for children. 9:30 a.m., St. Jerome Child Center, 5300 43rd Ave.

Shrinky Dink Plastic Jewelry Party: Make and shrink your own unique jewelry! Participants will learn to make brooches, earrings and necklaces from shrink plastic. Tanglewood Works will provide design inspiration and all the materials you’ll need, and you can shrink your pieces on-site before assembling them into finished jewelry! $30. Noon-2 p.m., Tanglewood Works

Community Planning Session: The city is currently embarking on an update to the 2011-2015 Sustainability Plan to reflect ways in which the city has grown and changed. During the fall of 2016, city staff hosted two series of public input sessions regarding the plan update. During these sessions, the public was invited to talk about the city, participate in brainstorming sessions, give feedback on ideas and prioritize initiatives the City should embark on. Staff have completed the first draft of the 2017 – 2021 Community Sustainability Plan. Staff wants to hear your feedback on the draft plan. 1 p.m., Hyattsville Municipal Building

Earth Day/Arbor Day: Join the City of Hyattsville in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day at the Emerson Street Food Forest! Food Forest Designer Lincoln Smith will be on hand to discuss the concept of the food forest and offer harvested fruits and nuts from his own food forest. The city will be honoring its commitment as a Tree City USA in accordance with the Arbor Day Foundation with the planting of a Kanza Pecan Tree. Volunteers are needed to help add mulch and additional plants! 2:30-4 p.m., Emerson Street Food Forest, the corner of Emerson Street and 46th Avenue

Movin’ With The Mayor: Dance with Mayor Candace Hollingsworth & your neighbors in a free Hip Hop class! All ages welcome. 3-4 p.m., Ballet Tap & All That Jazz Studio, 5103 Baltimore Ave.

Let’s celebrate Earth Day: Learn about ways to help the Earth and make a cool animal using recycled materials! 3:30-4:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Andy Cohen and Eleanor Ellis in Concert: Hear Andy Cohen and Eleanor Ellis perform their folk and blues music. $20. 8 p.m., Archie’s Blues Barbershop, 4701 Queensbury Rd., Riverdale Park

The Roustabouts: Local favorites The Roustabouts offer an original, upbeat take on the blues that wanders into the worlds of funk, R&B and rock with the fiddle as the X-factor. No cover. 8:30-11:30 p.m. New Deal Cafe, 113 Centerway, Roosevelt Center, Greenbelt

Sunday, April 23:

Arrow Sunday Bike Ride: The Sunday ride is a 32-mile, moderately paced ride that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. Call to confirm dates, time and any specific requirements. Ride starts at 9 a.m., Arrow Bicycle

DIY Chalk & Clay INTRO Painting Class: Get your paint brushes ready because it’s time to get your chalk paint on! Tanglewood Works is showing you how you can master their new paint line Debi’s Design Diary Chalk and Clay DIY paint with a new new Chalk & Clay Painting class. You’ll learn how to prepare your furniture for chalk/clay painting, how to use your brush, how to get different textures and most importantly, how to seal your piece for years of use. $65. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Tanglewood Works

2017 Hyattsville VFD Volunteer Fire/EMS Recruitment Day: Want to be part of an incredible team and a new second family? Consider joining the HVFD. Whether you have years of experience or are a member of our local community looking to get started in the volunteer fire, rescue & emergency medical services — the HVFD has opportunities for you. Plus support and administrative roles across a variety of projects and needs. Prospective members can tour the station’s facilities and fleet, meet other volunteers, learn about the applicant and new member process, and more. Noon-4 p.m., Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department

Got an event you’d like to add? Let us know at webeditor@hyattsvillelife.com. Keep up to date on events during the week by checking out our online calendar, featured on the HL&T homepage.