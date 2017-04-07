Hyattsville Happenings: April 7-9

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

All Weekend:

Spring Community Yard Sale Weekend: Calling all bargain hunters! The Spring City-wide Yard Sale is scheduled for Friday, April 7 – Sunday, April 9. City residents can participate for as much time as they like — one day, two days, or all three! Operate your sale during any daylight hours. There is no charge to participate and registration is voluntary. Residents who do register will have their addresses listed on a map. The sale dates will also be listed on Craigslist under their “Yard Sale” section with a link to the map.

Friday, April 7:

Magic: The Gathering Club: Come cast spells and battle wizards in our favorite fantasy card game. Bring your own cards or use the ones we have here. All experience levels welcome, from never-played to expert. Free. 4:30-5:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

“Colored Folks” Opening Reception: “Colored Folks, We come in every shade” is an art exhibit by artist Normon Greenethat that shows people mostly as we really are: A mixture of colors, sizes, and differences. We are all colors, from very light skin (white) to very dark skin (black) and all the shades in between. This show is a collection of paintings celebrating our differences and how we complement each other. 7-10 p.m., Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Rd., Mount Rainier Saturday, April 8:

HAP’s Yard Sale Fundraiser: As the next step in Hyattsville Aging in Place’s downsizing program, HAP’s seniors and friends are cleaning house and will sell their goods as a fundraiser for HAP.Hundreds of books, lovely clothes, jewelry, china, glass, Christmas decorations, electronics, household, paintings, prints, ornate mirror, etc. Treasures to be had! For further information, call 301 887 3101. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., corner of Queensbury Road and 43rd

Great Magruder Park Egg Hunt: Join the City of Hyattsville for a fun-filled pancake breakfast with a visit by a V.I.B. — Very Important Bunny. Then join in the egg hunt! Three egg hunts will take place, divided by age group. Reservations are requested. Reserve your space by calling 301-985-5021 or by using this form. $5/per diner; kids 2 & under eat free! Breakfast 9-11 a.m.; Egg Hunt at 11 a.m., Magruder Park

National Empanada Day Celebration: Pollo Campero, the world’s largest Latin chicken restaurant brand, is celebrating National Empanada Day by treating all guests to a Latin American favorite! Customers who visit Pollo Campero restaurant will receive a FREE hand-made empanada. Pollo Campero’s world-famous empanadas are made by hand every day, stuffed with Campero’s original Latin chicken, and available in three popular recipes: Latin Buffalo, Peruvian Verde and Chicken Chipotle. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Pollo Campero, 6410 America Blvd., Suite 190

Spanish-English Storytime: Stories, fingerplays and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Free. 11-11:30 a.m.,

Hyattsville Branch Library, temporary location, 6502 America Blvd.

HY-Swap: Give, Take, Seek, Find! HY-Swap is on! The time has come to shop the Hyattsville Nurturing Moms’ free infant, children’s and maternity clothing, gear and toys swap! Pick-up new-to-you items! Free, but cash donations are welcome to help cover costs. Remember to share your fabulous swap scores and post and tag #hyswap in your sweet swap finds on Instagram and Facebook! Doors open at noon for Hyattsville families and friends; the general public is welcome from 2:30-4 p.m. Hyattsville Municipal Building, first floor

Alcohol Inks Demo at Tanglewood: Free demo on using alcohol inks to create stained glass. The folks at Tanglewood Works love using alcohol inks to transform old windows and vases into works of art. In this demo, they will show you how to use these special inks and inspire you to try them yourself. Please register for this free demo here. Sessions at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Tanglewood Works, 5132 Baltimore Ave.

Chess/Checkers Club: Hyattsville’s own Chess and Checkers Club! Learn to play or improve your game. All ages are welcome! Bring your own set or play with one of ours. Free. 1-2:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Easter Egg Decorating: Create beautiful decorated eggs that will impress your friends and even the Easter Bunny! Fun, glitter, eggs! We promise all 3 at this free, family-friendly workshop! Free for the first two eggs; additional eggs two for $1. 2-4 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange, 3901 Rhode Island Ave.

Prince George’s Artists Reception: From painters to puppeteers, sculptors to silk-dyers, jazz singers to spoken word poets, there are no bounds to the artistic talent found in Prince George’s County. And Artomatic wants to celebrate all of them! Come out to the Prince George’s Artists Reception and discover all there is to offer artists at the four arts centers as well as across the county, and meet the dozens of artists who live, work, and create in Prince George’s County who are showing in Artomatic. The event is FREE to all and light refreshment will be provided. 6-8 p.m., Artomatic, Workshop 2 (6th Floor), 1800 S. Bell Street, Crystal City, Virginia

Sip and Salsa: Get saucy at Joe’s at the Sip & Salsa event! Featuring Salsa dance lesson, light refreshments, and open dance to our favorite tried, and true Salsa tunes! Taught by Joe’s own Salsa Queen Jessica Quiroz. $30, or $50 per couple. 7:30 p.m., Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Rd., Mount Rainier

Jon Shain in the Listening Room: Jon Shain is a veteran singer-songwriter who’s been turning heads for years with his words, his fiery acoustic guitar work, and his evolved musical style — combining improvised piedmont blues with bluegrass, swing, and ragtime. Shain’s latest disc, a duet album with Joe Newberry, “Crow the Dawn,” was released in January 2016. Refreshments and snacks for sale. $15 cover. 8-10 p.m., Robert Harper Books

Sunday, April 9:

Arrow Sunday Bike Ride: The Sunday ride is a 32-mile, moderately paced ride that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. Call to confirm dates, time and any specific requirements. Ride starts at 9 a.m., Arrow Bicycle

Sunday Glass Interactive: It’s DC Glassworks’ goal to help unleash your inner artist and design and make your own glass art. With the help of an instructor, you can design and create a unique glass art paperweight of your own design. Bring a group for bachelor/bachelorette parties, birthdays or family events. Sessions are 30 minutes long. The glass you make needs to cool to room temperature and thenneeds to be ground to sit flat, so finished pieces are available for pick up the weekend following your session. $65. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., DC Glassworks, 5346 46th Ave.

Basic Jewelry Making Class: Learn to make simple beaded bracelets and necklaces. Glass and gemstone beads, clasps, tools, and stringing materials provided, plus some design inspiration. Kids 9 and under are welcome with an adult; kids 10 and up may attend solo. $45. Noon-2 p.m., Tanglewood Works

Home Stories: Help recently arrived immigrant youth share their stories at Home Stories: An Evening of Music, Spoken Word and Community. Performances by Quique Avilés, Poet, Educator, and Community Activist and Lilo González, Musician, Songwriter, Educator, and Community Activist. Hors d’oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages. Cash Bar. Home Stories is a collaboration of local, recently arrived immigrant middle and high school students with Dr. Ana Patricia Rodriguez and University of Maryland students to create multimedia digital narratives of home and migration and share with their families, communities and on the project website. Designed to promote self-reflection, critical thinking, language development and technical skills necessary for resettlement and growth, the model will also be made available to other recently arrived groups.Your contribution will help fund the Home Stories project. Suggested minimum donation $50; all donations welcome. 6-9 p.m., Busboys and Poets