Hyattsville Happenings: Aug. 11-13

Happy Hour Zumba: Don’t miss your opportunity to sweat it out to some good international jams in a kid-friendly, community-oriented space! Free. 6:30-7:30 p.m., Espaco Cultural Samba Trovao, 4318 Hamilton St.

West African Drumming: Join the Adinkra Cultural Arts Studio on Bear Square for West African drumming and dance. Free. 6:30-8 p.m., Riverdale Park Station, 6621 Baltimore Ave., Riverdale Park

Out of the Darkness: Local artist Patrica Eubanks’ first show, “Out of Darkness,” chronicles the story of her life. This uplifting performance is Eubanks’ first-ever production and will feature lobby art by Eubanks. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 8 p.m., Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Rd., Mount Rainier

Toddler Time at Art Works Now: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. $5, each child. 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now, 4800 Rhode Island Ave.

The Benefits of Beekeeping: Join Josh Calo, of Sol Nectar Farm, for a fun discussion in an interactive setting on the plethora of reasons to become a beekeeper. Learn how to go about getting started on your journey into this exciting and rewarding relationship. No matter whether you’re ready to take the plunge, we urge you to come out and expand your awareness of the integral role the honeybees and pollinators at large play in the intricate dance nature is performing all around us, all the time. Talking points will include: How to go about ones life without encumbering the bees’ crucial work; the habitat one can establish in order to provide sanctuary for the bees; considerations to keep in mind should you want to take the next step and become a beekeeper! The workshop will officially last two hours, however everyone is welcome to stay a little longer for an extended Q&A. Free. 10 a.m.-noon, Community Forklift, 4671 Tanglewood Dr.

Spanish-English Storytime: Stories, fingerplays and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Free. 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Dog Days of Summer: Looking for a fun summer activity to do with your four-legged friend? Bring your pup for a professional portrait by pet photographer Sarah Rosencrans. All proceeds benefit Rural Dog Rescue. $5 suggested donation. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Whole Foods Market, Riverdale Park

Creative Supplies Swap: We all have extra art, craft and creative supplies that aren’t being used. Want to find them a new home? Join us at our Creative Supplies Swap! Bring paper, paints, ink, printmaking tools and supplies, books, yarn, notions, fabric assorted odds and ends. You can also bring small artwork that you are willing to exchange with other creative swappers. You’ll have the opportunity to chat with fellow makers about the items you brought- what you could use it for, new techniques and ideas to explore. To participate, RSVP to Gretchen at gschermerhorn@pyramid-atlantic.org. Free. 1-3 p.m., Pyramid Atlantic Art Center

Ayuerveda Workshop: Ayurveda is a personalized approach to health, and knowing your mind-body type allows you to make optimal choices about food, exercise, and self-care that work best for you and your personal constitution. Space limited. $30. 1-4 p.m., Love Yoga, 5111 Baltimore Ave.

Practico-Inert Reception: Join PAAC for a reception of former resident artist Joseph Shetler, a DC-based post-minimalist artist. He approaches post-minimalism with a Mennonite lens, basing his aesthetic off of ana-baptist theology and simple way of life as well as art history. Exhibit will be on display through Aug. 22. Free. 6-8 p.m., Pyramid Atlantic Art Center, 4318 Gallatin St.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Arrow Bicycle Sunday Ride: Take a 32-mile ride, moderately paced that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. 9-11:30 a.m., ride starts at Arrow Bicycle, 5108 Baltimore Ave.

Free Yoga in Magruder Park: A new, free outdoor yoga class taught by a local yoga teacher. Bring a mat, water, maybe bug spray? Meet on the grassy area before the playground on the left as you enter the park. 5-6 p.m., Magruder Park

