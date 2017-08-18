Hyattsville Happenings: Aug. 18-20

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Aug. 18

Ageless Grace: A seated exercise class, set to great music. Free. Offered Wednesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m., 4310 Gallatin St.

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Coffee Cupping: Explore weekly varieties of fair trade coffee, learn about our brewing process and how to analyze for distinct flavor profiles. Free to the public. 1-2 p.m. Vigilante Coffee, 4327 Gallatin St.

Sneaks Summer Reading Program: Come in and get your summer reading done at the library! 3-4 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Joe’s at Bear Square: Join Joe’s Movement Emporium for an evening of hula-hooping, drumming and Salsa dancing. Staff will also have information about upcoming programs and ways for the whole family to move at Joe’s! Free. 6-8 p.m., Bear Square, Riverdale Park Station, 6621 Baltimore Ave., Riverdale Park

Summer Jam: Come and party with the community at the traditional Summer Jam. There will be food (burgers, chicken and hot dogs), a beer and wine garden, kids activities, a moon bounce and Mandy the Clown. Music by Black Masala, DC’s gypsy-punk brass band. Jammin’ Flava’s Jamaican food truck and Calvert Brewing Company will be on hand. Free. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hyattsville Municipal Building, 4310 Gallatin St.

LIVE! from Busboys Open Mic: An open mic talent showcase that offers a platform for all performers, not just poets. Whether you are a musician, comedian, dancer, actor, magician or any other type of performer, we want to see what you got. Come out and showcase your talents! Tickets available online or at the door. Seating is available on a first come, first seated basis. $5 suggested donation. 10 p.m.-midnight, Busboys and Poets, 5331 Baltimore Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Toddler Time: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. $5, each child. 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now, 4800 Rhode Island Ave.

Spanish-English Storytime: Stories, fingerplays, and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Free. Ages 3-5. 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Power Tool Petting Zoo: The Tool Series is back! The second part of the series will cover all of the basics you need to learn about the use and safety of various household tools. You’ll gain confidence and learn new skills while getting hands-on with a variety of common hand and power tools. Led by Mark Wardlaw of BNV Remodeling. Free. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Forklift, 4671 Tanglewood Dr.

Free School Immunization Clinic: The Maryland Partnership for Prevention is hosting free summer immunization clinics. Enrolling PGCPS kindergarteners will need two doses of Varicella (chickenpox vaccine). Students preparing to enter seventh grade need two vaccines — Tdap and Meningitis. Free. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Northwestern High School

Back to School Kids Fair: Get ready for back to school and celebrate at MPG! Featuring music by DJ Supaman, entertainment by Joe’s Movement Emporium, a chance to meet Squiggly the Bookworm, a strolling magician, in-store events, and the JCPenney Kids Safety Event with a “Touch-A-Firetruck” featuring Hyattsville VFD and EMS. PREIT Perks members can win school supplies plus other great prizes. Free. Noon-3 p.m., The Mall at Prince Georges

Third Saturday Readings: Three distinguished writers will read from their works, followed by open reading. Sid Gold hosts Kathleen Hellen, Mike Maggio and Jennifer Merrifield. Free. 2-4 p.m., Robert Harper Books, 6216 Rhode Island Ave., Riverdale Park

STEM for Families: Explore science, technology, engineering and math. Learn about the human body! Ages 5-12. Free. 3-4 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Sip & Sew: Once a month, Three Little Birds hosts this fun get-together to make a small project and enjoy a glass (or two) of wine! All supplies and refreshments are included. All skill levels are welcome to attend. $30. 6:30 p.m., Three Little Birds Sewing Co., 5132 Baltimore Ave., Studio B

Summer Saturday Film Series: Each Summer Saturday Film Screening will include a screening of a film created by a local filmmaker and a Q&A segment. “Sugarland” is the story of a local family’s unspoken history and takes its audience on a journey through genealogical and ancestral findings. $10. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Prince George’s African American Museum and Cultural Center, 4519 Rhode Island Ave, North Brentwood

Carpoolparty Show: Enjoy live Vapordance, Carpoolparty’s own blend of disco, vaporwave, funk and hip hop. Create positive neural pathways in the brain as you freely move to the Funky & Fresh Vapordance of Carpoolparty. 7 p.m., Robert Harper Books, 6216 Rhode Island Ave., Riverdale Park

Sunday, Aug. 20

Arrow Bicycle Sunday Ride: Take a 32-mile ride, moderately paced that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. 9-11:30 a.m., ride starts at Arrow Bicycle, 5108 Baltimore Ave.

PG Parks Open House: The Department of Parks and Recreation is celebrating 90 years with an open house celebration. All county residents get one day of free admission to check out the facilities. Drop in to use community centers amenities, such as basketball courts and fitness rooms. Put a kayak or canoe on the water at one of the waterfront parks, or visit one of the museums and learn how they shaped local, national, and world history. Admission to College Park Aviation Museum and Riversdale House Museum will be free, and Bladensburg Waterfront Park kayak, canoe, paddleboat and bicycle rentals will be free. Drop-in soccer programs at Heurich Community Park Turf Field will also be free. Various locations and times.

Yoga in Magruder Park: A new, free outdoor yoga class taught by a local yoga teacher. Bring a mat, water, maybe bug spray? Meet on the grassy area before the playground on the left as you enter the park (or look for a group of people with yoga mats). 5-6 p.m., Magruder Park

