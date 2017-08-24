Hyattsville Happenings: Aug. 25-27

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Aug. 25

Ageless Grace: A seated exercise class, set to great music. Free. Offered Wednesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m., 4310 Gallatin St.

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Coffee Cupping: Explore weekly varieties of fair trade coffee, learn about our brewing process and how to analyze for distinct flavor profiles. Free to the public. 1-2 p.m. Vigilante Coffee, 4327 Gallatin St.

Sneaks Summer Reading Program: Come in and get your summer reading done at the library! 3-4 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Sunset Movie Series: Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy a showing of “Finding Dory” in the park! Free. 8 p.m., Heurich Park, 2800 Nicholson St.

Saturday, Aug. 26

DIY Chalk & Clay INTRO Painting Class: Get your paint brushes ready cause its time to get your chalk paint on! Sue will be showing you how you can master new paint line Debi’s Design Diary Chalk and Clay DIY paint. You’ll learn how to prepare your furniture for chalk/clay painting, how to use your brush, how to get different textures and most importantly, how to seal your piece for years of use. Tanglewood will provide: chalk paint brushes, a variety of paint colors for you to choose from, frames for painting, light refreshements, inspiration and fun! $65. 9 a.m.-noon, Tanglewood Works, 5132 Baltimore Ave.

Toddler Time: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. $5, each child. 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now, 4800 Rhode Island Ave.

Macy’s Backstage Grand Opening: To kick off Macy’s Backstage’s grand opening, they’re giving away $20 gift cards to the first 100 customers. There will also be gifts, photo ops, music, refreshments and other giveaways! Store opens at 10 a.m. Macy’s Backstage, inside Macy’s at the Mall at Prince Georges, 3rd floor

Spanish-English Storytime: Stories, fingerplays, and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Free. Ages 3-5. 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Beginning Weaving: Want to make a fun & unique wall hanging? You’ll learn the very basics of weaving — warping a loom, weaving techniques, and finishing your weaving. Class requires the Pop-Out Loom by Black Sheep Goods, which is available for purchase in the store. The loom includes all tools & a variety of yard to get you started. $25. 2 p.m., Three Little Birds Sewing Co.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Arrow Bicycle Sunday Ride: Take a 32-mile ride, moderately paced that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. 9-11:30 a.m., ride starts at Arrow Bicycle, 5108 Baltimore Ave.

Beginner Basics in Aerial Dance: Learn key aerial conditioning techniques, how to sit and stand on a trapeze, how to climb aerial fabrics, basic tricks, and more under the guidance of kind and supportive instructors. $25. 12:30-2 p.m., Joe’s Movement Emporium, Mt. Rainier

Chapter Three: Closing Reception: Closing reception for a solo project by Pauline Rakis. Rakis considers her best work to be that which is produced intuitively. She began exploring abstracts and collage in 2011 and has found these to be both enlightening and freeing. Free. 2-5 p.m., Art Works Now, 4800 Rhode Island Ave.

Yoga in Magruder Park: A new, free outdoor yoga class taught by a local yoga teacher. Bring a mat, water, maybe bug spray? Meet on the grassy area before the playground on the left as you enter the park (or look for a group of people with yoga mats). 5-6 p.m., Magruder Park

Game Night FUNdraiser: Join Penny Appeal USA on Sunday, August 27th for a night of boardgames, laughter, and friendly competition. Network with other young professionals in the DMV area while supporting an up-and-coming startup nonprofit with games and trivia. 5-7 p.m., Busboys & Poets Hyattsville, Zinn Room

Got an event you’d like to add? Let us know at webeditor@hyattsvillelife.com. Keep up to date on events during the week by checking out our online calendar, featured on the HL&T homepage.