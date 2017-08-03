Hyattsville Happenings: Aug. 4-6

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Aug. 4

Ageless Grace: A seated exercise class, set to great music. Free. Offered Wednesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m., 4310 Gallatin St.

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Kids Summer Sewing Workshop: Let your child spend the summer creating and learning. Sewing helps build self-confidence, motor skills, spatial reasoning, and so much more! All levels are welcome. Each session the students will get to choose from a variety of projects to work on, anywhere from quilting to garment making. All supplies are included and machines are provided for students to use. Please supply a snack & a drink for your child. Ages 8-16. $80. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Three Little Birds Sewing Co., 5132 Baltimore Ave., Studio B

Coffee Cupping: Explore weekly varieties of fair trade coffee, learn about our brewing process and how to analyze for distinct flavor profiles. Free to the public. 1-2 p.m. Vigilante Coffee, 4327 Gallatin St.

Sneaks Reading Club: Come in and get your summer reading done at the library! 3-4 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Free School Immunization Clinic: Does your child have their immunizations for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year? The Maryland Partnership for Prevention is hosting free summer immunization clinics. Enrolling PGCPS kindergarteners will need two doses of Varicella (chickenpox vaccine). Students preparing to enter seventh grade need two vaccines — Tdap and Meningitis. Free. 4-7 p.m., Northwestern High School Wellness Center, 7000 Adelphi Rd.

Forty Under 40: Enjoy drinks, music, networking and a performance by featured artist Patrick Washington, aka Black Picasso. Complimentary drink with entry. $5 suggested donation (but no one will be turned away). 6-9 p.m., Prince George’s African American Museum & Cultural Center, 4519 Rhode Island Ave., North Brentwood

Forklift First Fridays: Once a month, Community Forklift stays open late to turn the warehouse into a pop-up market with a mystery salvage sale, live music, local artists, a magician, and food, beer & wine! This month features live jazz by The Tritone Jazz Trio and food from El Pollo Submarine. Free. 6-8 p.m., Community Forklift, 4671 Tanglewood Drive

Free Zumba/ Zumba Toning Classes: Do you wanna dance with somebody? Do you want to get a feel for international rhythms? Do you just need an opportunity to move your body? Come and feel the beat in a warm welcoming environment! Espaco Cultural Samba Trovao is offering Zumba, Zumba Toning and Strong by Zumba. Try out a class for free. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Happy Hour Zumba; Saturday, 2 p.m. Zumba/Zumba Toning, 4318 Hamilton St.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Penske Truck Workshop: Join this hands-on workshop where you and your child can build a wooden Penske truck to roll some fun into August. Once the project is complete, your child can personalize their truck with stickers and paint. While supplies last. Free. 9 a.m.-noon, Home Depot Hyattsville

Toddler Time: Enjoy open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. Siblings, young and old, are always welcome. $5 per child. 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now, 4800 Rhode Island Ave.

Chinese/English Storytime: Children’s stories, rhymes songs and fingerplays in Chinese and English. Free. 10:15-10:45 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Spanish-English Storytime: Stories, fingerplays and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Free. 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Battle of Bladensburg Encampment: American & British troops return with a bang to ready the cannon and prepare for battle. Step back into 1814 with hands-on demos, battle re-enactments, children’s activities, tours, & more! Snacks available for purchase. FREE admission to grounds; $3 house tours. 1-5 p.m., Riversdale House Museum, 4811 Riverdale Rd., Riverdale Park

Busboys Books Hyattsville Grand Opening: For the past few weeks the Busboys Books Tribe has been busy at work filling the hallowed halls and dusty shelves of Hyattsville with some new energy, a little wit, and a lot of books. Now we’re ready for you to join in on the fun! Join Busboys & Poets Books for a grand opening of Busboys Books Hyattsville. You’ll enjoy carefully curated and contemporary titles for kids and adults alongside a whole slew of accessories — from cards to mugs to posters and more! Plus, present your restaurant receipt upon purchase and you’ll receive 20% off your entire order. Saturday and Sunday, 5-10 p.m., Busboys and Poets, Hyattsville

Indie Music Show: Three bands plus refreshments. Hear Cinema Hearts (acoustic), Charlie Catacalos (for a second appearance in The Listening Room), and Weston Smith (acoustic). Come out & support your local bookstore and musicians! $10. 7-10 p.m., Robert Harper Books, 6216 Rhode Island Ave., Riverdale Park

Sunday, Aug. 6

Arrow Bicycle Sunday Ride: Take a 32-mile ride, moderately paced that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. 9-11:30 a.m., ride starts at Arrow Bicycle, 5108 Baltimore Ave.

Last Look: Closing Reception for One Year Later: Join PAAC for the closing reception of their anniversary show, One Year Later. Munchies will be on hand. For those who bought work, this is an excellent time to pick it up. For those who still need to buy work, now is the time! 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Pyramid Atlantic Art Center

Domingo de Pagode: Come to enjoy, come to dance, come to experience the happiness of Brazilian culture! Live music, dance and good people! $10, BYOB if you want. 2-6 p.m., live music usually starts around 3 or 3:30 p.m. Espaço Cultural Samba Trovão, 4318 Hamilton St., #203

Free Yoga in Magruder Park: A new, free outdoor yoga class taught by a local yoga teacher. Bring a mat, water, maybe bug spray? Meet on the grassy area before the playground on the left as you enter the park. 5-6 p.m., Magruder Park

Got an event you’d like to add? Let us know at webeditor@hyattsvillelife.com. Keep up to date on events during the week by checking out our online calendar, featured on the HL&T homepage.