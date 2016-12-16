Hyattsville Happenings: Dec. 16-18

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Dec. 16:

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Lunchtime Holiday Concerts: Take a break in your day and enjoy performances by local schools. Hyattsville Elementary School, Wise High School and Felegy Elementary School will perform. Free. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Mall at Prince Georges

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Card Making Workshop: Artist & Craftsman Supply hosts a card making workshop as part of the week-long local bussiness event Highlight Hyattsville for the Holidays. Free. 1-3 p.m., Artist & Craftsman Supply

Parents Night Out: Enjoy an evening out and sign the kids up for Parents’ Night Out! Kids will have fun making art, playing with friends, and finish the evening with a pizza dinner and the movie Rio 2. $20, 5-9 p.m., Art Works Now

Boss Company and Black Rhinoceros in Concert: Cabaret rock quartet Boss Company is playing a show

featuring cello/guitar duo Black Rhinoceros. $10, 8-10 p.m., Robert Harper Books

LIVE! from Busboys: Angie Head hosts an open mic talent showcase that offers a platform for all performers, not just poets. On the day of the event, tickets can be purchased online and in the restaurant (cash only). Seating is available on a first come, first seated basis. $5 cover. 10 p.m.-midnight, Busboys and Poets Hyattsville

Saturday, Dec. 17:

Festival of Lights & Holiday Market: Riverdale Park’s annual holiday market featuring music, dozens of vendors, prepared food, Santa visits, caroling trolleys through the neighborhood, and live local music. Music schedule changes hourly and features: Chris Ousley, Rodeo Motel, Rick Franklin, Jacob Panic, Wild Anacostias, Brulee, Miles Spicer, Marianna Previti. Euro-American Santa is coming at 2 p.m., African American Santa is coming at 3 p.m., and Latino Santa comes at 4 p.m. All Santa related activities stop by 4:55 p.m. Caroling trolleys through the neighborhood, including the Riversdale Mansion, begin at 5:40p.m. Free. Music, food and vendors noon-8 p.m., Riverdale Park Farmers Market

Pop-Up Market Bazaar at Love Yoga: Support small vendors selling their unique wares. Get one-of-a-kind gifts for others or yourself. Vendors include: FAMEousJ (Crotchet items for you and four-legged friends); Kombucha; Cocoa Butter Mothers; Rossleaf Accessories (Handmade items from Kenya); and Stella and Dot Accessories. There will also be a raffle for yoga swag! Noon-4 p.m., Love Yoga Studio

Movin’ With The Mayor: Internal Fitness Training: Join Mayor Candace Hollingsworth for a class that will show you how to optimally manage the body through breath and movement. It uses the principles of Tai Chi, Chi Gong, and Kemetic yoga to maintain high quality energy flow throughout the body, and ultimately building stamina, endurance, and proper alignment. Free. Noon-1 p.m., Hyattsville Municipal Building

Riverdale Park Public Art Initiative Walking Tour: There are six new sculptures on display throughout Riverdale Park as part of an initiative between the town and the Hyattsville CDC designed to turn ordinary street-corners, offices and parks into unexpected showcases that delight and enlighten residents and visitors alike. This walking tour will allow you to explore them all. Since all artworks are within a half-mile of the Town Center, we will return to Town Center after visiting every two artworks. The tour will take a little over an hour in total. 2 p.m., meet at Robert Harper Books

Paper Ornaments Workshop: A family-friendly workshop to create paper ornaments for the holiday season. Materials provided. If you have special paper you would like to use, feel free to bring it the day of the event. Free. 2 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange, 3901 Rhode Island Ave

HVFD Santa Run: Santa will be riding through the streets of Hyattsville and University Park on a firetruck this weekend during the Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department’s annual tradition. Santa (and his merry elves) will be handing out/tossing candy to children who MUST be on the sidewalk or house property, to ensure safety. The routes and times are approximate and subject to change for emergency responses or weather conditions. Check the HVFD Facebook page for updates. SATURDAY: America Blvd, Toledo/Highview, University Hills & University Park/West Hyattsville & Hamilton St/QC Corridor, 4:30-9 p.m. SUNDAY: City of Hyattsville b/w Queens Chapel, Route 1, East West & Farragut/Hamilton, 4-8 p.m.

Community Night Cookie Exchange: Three Little Birds Sewing Co. is hosting a cookie exchange! Please bring 3 dozen cookies plus printed copies of your recipe. Containers for swapping will be provided, unless you want to bring your own. Feel free to bring other snacks, hors d’oeuvres, and/or beverages. RSVP here. Free. 5-8 p.m., Three Little Birds Sewing Co.

Sunday, Dec. 18:

Meet Santa At The Firehouse: Come meet Santa at the firehouse! Between HVFD Santa Run tours, Santa will visit with children at the firehouse. RSVP at the Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department website. Free. 12:30-3:30 p.m., Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department, 6200 Belcrest Rd

