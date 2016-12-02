Hyattsville Happenings: Dec. 2-4

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Dec. 2:

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Lunchtime Holiday Concerts: Take a break in your day and enjoy performances by local schools. Largo High School will entertain with a variety of performances, including dancers. Free. 11 a.m.-noon, The Mall at Prince Georges

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Magic: The Gathering Club: Come cast spells and battle wizards in our favorite fantasy card game. Bring your own cards or use the ones we have here. All experience levels welcome, from never-played to expert. Free. 4:30-5:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Forklift First Fridays: The first Friday of every month, Community Forklift throws a party! Bring your friends, family, kids, neighbors, co-workers, and (friendly, leashed) pet. Featuring: flash sale; appraisal advice fundraiser; live music by The Firnats, a Herndon, Virginia based band playing a unique blend of Indie Rock/Jazz Fusion; local artists; food from Crepe Love and Pink Confetti Cupcakes for purchase; and Town Center Market’s signature pop-up bar. Free. 6-8 p.m., Community Forklift

Hyattsville Holiday Tree Lighting: Join the City of Hyattsville for the lighting of the City’s Holiday Tree! The program will include holiday music and a visit from Santa. Refreshments will be served. Free and open to everyone! This is an outdoor event, so please dress for the weather. 7-8:30 p.m., Magruder Park

Soothe Your Blues: Local band The Roustabouts will be playing and offering some deep down blues therapy. Call to reserve a table. 8:30-11:30 p.m., New Deal Cafe in Greenbelt.

Saturday, Dec. 3:

Dine with Santa: The City invites you to have breakfast or lunch with Santa! Seating is limited, so reservations are required. $5 per person for breakfast or lunch (kids 2 and under free). Santa photos available for $3. Cash, checks & credit cards accepted. Breakfast: 9-10:30 a.m.; Lunch: noon-1:30 p.m., Hyattsville Municipal Building

Breakfast with Sint Niklaas: The kindly bishop brings Belgian traditions, breakfast, and gifts to Riversdale during his annual visit. Ages 3-10. Reservations required; call to see if reservations are still available. Resident: $10 child, $7 adult; Non-Resident: $13 child, $10 adult. 9 a.m.-noon, Riversdale House Museum

Gingerbread Man Candy Dish: A hands-on workshop for you and your child to create a gingerbread candy dish. Once the candy holder is built, your child can decorate it with stickers to give their gingerbread man a cheery holiday smile. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a free certificate of achievement, a workshop apron and a commemorative pin, while supplies last. Free. 9 a.m.-noon, The Home Depot

Mt. Rainier Craft Fair: Shop local this holiday season! The 22nd annual craft fair will once again bring together dozens of local artists and artisans offering hand-crafted gifts and decor, baked goods, and home-cooked lunch! 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Joe’s Movement Emporium

Spanish-English Storytime: Stories, fingerplays and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Ages 3-5. Edades 3 a 5. Se presentarán cuentos, actividades de “fingerplay,” y canciones en inglés y español. Free. 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Santa Fly-In: Watch Santa fly into the College Park Airport in a helicopter! Santa will be arriving at the historic College Park Airport at approximately 12:30 p.m. in his special helicopter “sleigh” thanks to the Prince George’s County Police Aviation Unit. After arriving just outside the College Park Aviation Museum, Santa will stroll into the museum’s main gallery where visitors may have their picture taken with him. Holiday arts and crafts will be available for adults and children at the museum. $5, noon-4 p.m., College Park Aviation Museum

Holiday Ornament Decorating: Bring the kids to decorate ornaments for the tree! Free. Noon-2 p.m., The Mall at Prince Georges, JCP Court

Get to know Your Wild Neighbor: The opening reception features work from the children’s wildlife program, “Get to Know,” an educational wildlife organization founded in 1999 by painter and naturalist Robert Bateman. During the program children had the opportunity to engage with nature in a way that may not be built into their daily lives. “Get to Know” encourages an active lifestyle while interacting with nature. This exhibition by the youth of Prince George’s County is on view through Dec. 31. Opening reception 1-4 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange

A Jazzy Christmas featuring Petra Martin: Enjoy the sounds of jazz vocalist Petra Martin as she performs “A Jazzy Christmas” accompanied by Jon Ozment, Wes Biles, Jeff Neal and DeAndrey Howard. Free. 2-3 p.m., The Mall at Prince Georges, Center Court.

Apps for All: Bring your own device to feast on a medley of library and library-related apps for your tablets and smartphones! Free. 3-4 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Carpe Noctem Boutique: The event features two levels of shopping fun! In addition to many talented vendors and live music throughout the evening, Carpe Noctem offers various dinner options, wine, beer, tasty desserts, and warm drinks for the kids, all available to purchase. Children can enjoy face-painting, a photo op with St. Nicholas, and coloring activities. Customers will receive a complimentary drink with their paid entrance. $5; children under 12 are free. 5-9 p.m., St. Jerome Academy, 5207 42nd Avenue

Sunday, Dec. 4:

Arrow Sunday Bike Ride: The Sunday ride is a 32-mile, moderately paced ride that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. Call to confirm dates, time and any specific requirements. Ride starts at 9 a.m., Arrow Bicycle

