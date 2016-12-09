Hyattsville Happenings: Dec. 9-11

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Dec. 9:

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Lunchtime Holiday Concerts: Take a break in your day and enjoy performances by local schools. Northview Elementary School, Hyattsville Middle School and CMIT Elementary School will perform. Free. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Mall at Prince Georges

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

University Park Candlelight Holiday House Tour & Boutique: University Park Woman’s Club hosts a festive tour of lovely homes bedecked for the holidays, with performances by UMD School of Music and a holiday boutique featuring the work of local artisans and crafters. Maps will be available at individual houses on the tour during event hours and signs will be posted in the front yards of featured homes. Tickets available now for $18, or at the door for $20. 7-10 p.m., University Park, locations vary



Riverdale Rail Concert Series: This month’s concert in the bookstore presents multi-award-winning songwriters Jeff Smith, Tony Denikos and Annette Wasilik. Complimentary snacks, coffee and teas provided. $15 suggested donation. 8-10 p.m., Robert Harper Books

Saturday, Dec. 10:

Highlight Hyattsville for the Holidays: Local businesses are joining forces to bring you a fun-filled week of neighborly holiday festivities. Green Owl Design, Tanglewood Works, Three Little Birds Sewing Co, Artists & Craftsman Supply, Pyramid Atlantic Art Center, DC Glassworks, Franklin’s Restaurant & Brewery and Arrow Bicycle will be extending hours, offering workshops for all ages and hosting receptions to gather and celebrate all the innovative and artistic businesses that are blossoming in the Gateway Arts District. Get a stamp each time you visit one of the participating “Highlight Hyattsville” businesses to be entered to win a prize donated by local businesses. Dec. 10-Dec. 17, times and locations vary

Bake Sale to Benefit Sgt. Tony Knox: Sgt. Tony Knox, who has been with the Hyattsville City Police Department since 2006, is fighting cancer. The community and HCPD have rallied to support him and his family. The bake sale is sponsored by HPD Volunteer Chaplaincy Team and their congregations: Hyattsville Mennonite Church, College Park Christian Church, The Triumphant Church, First Baptist Church of Hyattsville. Those who wish to contribute baked goods may drop them off on Friday, Dec. 9 between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Please cover baked goods to ensure health safety. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Hyattsville, 5701 42nd Ave

Brentwood Arts Exchange Craft Fair and Beer Tasting Lounge: Buy local, give creative, and give hand-made. Artisans from across the community take over our gallery, classroom, and our once-a-year courtyard “annex” to offer you the best locally-made ceramics, jewelry, garments, glass, candles, and more. Then, relax, and think about all the people who will enjoy your gifts while you get to know Prince George’s County’s own Calvert Brewing in the tasting lounge. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Gateway Arts Center, 3901 Rhode Island Ave

Gateway Open Studios: Check out an artist’s studio! Artists throughout the Gateway Arts building and across the Gateway Arts District are opening their studios to the public. Participating studios include: Blue Fire Studio; Blue Door Studio; EZ Storage Studios; Gateway Arts Center; Jackson Jarvis Studio; Janis Goodman; Orange Door Studio; Otis Street Arts Project; Pyramid Atlantic; PLAKOOKEE; ReCreative Spaces; Sharon Robinson, Valerie Theberge, Shahin Shikhaliyev; Veronica Szalus, Peter McClintock; Washington Glass School; White Point Studio. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., see website for locations

Early Keepers w/ Culture Queen: Join “Early Keepers” for this bilingual program for children 3-7 years old (parent/guardian supervision required) where young learners will explore the meaning and significance of Kwanzaa through story-telling, music, movement/dance, and arts & crafts. Free. 11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Gingerbread House Holiday Hullabaloo: Art Works Now is hosting its fourth annual Gingerbread Open House Holiday Hullabaloo. This FREE gingerbread house workshop is a community event! Adults, children, and families are all welcome. Maureen Umeh of Fox5 will read holiday stories, Artist and Craftsman Supply Hyattsville will make art, and we may even get a visit from Santa Claus! Toy donations will be accepted for local families this holiday season. Free. Noon-3 p.m., Art Works Now

Holiday Sale at DC GlassWorks: Shop blown glass bowls, vases, sculpture, ornaments and lots more handmade by DC GlassWorks artists. Enjoy holiday treats in the glow of the glass furnace. Family friendly. This year, the holiday sale is part of a week-long celebration, “Highlight Hyattsville for the Holidays.” Participating businesses along the Gateway Arts District corridor are extending their shopping hours, offering engaging workshops for all ages and hosting receptions for friends all over the DC Metro area to gather and celebrate all the innovative and artistic businesses that are blossoming in the Gateway Arts District. 1-5 p.m., 5346 46th Ave

You Are Loved crafting event: Ready to spread a message of LOVE in your neighborhood? Join community members at the studio and use all the things (including felt, paper, yarn, fabric, ribbon, markers and stamps) to craft a message for our neighbors. No prior crafting experience needed! Tools and supplies will be provided, but you’re also welcome to bring supplies to use or to share. Free and family friendly. 1-5 p.m., Craft Commons, 5346 46th Ave

Chess/Checkers Club: Learn to play or improve your game with the Hyattsville Chess and Checkers Club! All ages are welcome! Bring your own set or play with one provided. 1-2:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Second Saturday Readings With Sid Gold: Jennifer Merrifield, Nina Forsythe, and Chris Ankney will present their works. Please bring your work to share or just come and enjoy the refreshments and the holiday ambience. Free. 2-4 p.m., Robert Harper Books

Frozen Family Fun: Bring your family to the library for games, cake, and a winter sing-a-long! Ages 0-5. Free. 3-4 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Sip, shop, and socialize: Celebrate the holidays, Green Owl Design style! Sip, shop, and socialize! Green Owl has over 40 local artist works within our boutique — shop local, support small, and check holiday shopping off your list while enjoying time with friends! There will be small bites and light refreshments. Be sure to bring your #HVL4HOLIDAYS flyer and get it stamped to be entered to win a prize! 6-10 p.m., Green Owl Design

Sunday, Dec. 11:

Upcycled Ornaments Party: Tanglewood Works for Hyattsville and Three Little Birds Sewing are teaming up to co-host a free, family friendly holiday event as part of the Highlight Hyattsville for the Holidays Week. Three Little Birds is bringing fabric and notions and Tanglewood Works is supplying salvaged materials so we can all make some fantastic DIY ornaments for the season. Free. 2-5 p.m., Tanglewood Works and Three Little Birds Sewing

