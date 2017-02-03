Hyattsville Happenings: Feb. 3-5

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Feb. 3:

Pop-Up Cowork Day: CAMPSpace™ is a collaborative work community for independent workers, entrepreneurs, small business owners and professional teams to collaborate with others and grow their business ventures. CAMP is the only collaborative workspace community in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and hosts free monthly Pop-Up Cowork Days every first Friday of the month for the county’s professional community. Free. All are welcome. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 3501 Perry St, Mt. Rainier

The Uncle Devin Show: The Uncle Devin Show will take children on a magical journey through the Land of Percussion allowing them to hear, see and play different percussion instruments. Free. 10-11 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Ageless Grace: A seated exercise class, set to great music. Free. 10 – 11 a.m., each Wednesday and Friday through February, Hyattsville Municipal Building

Toddler Time at Artworks: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. $9, 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Top Shelf Images Reception: Join the Hyattsville Community Arts Alliance for a reception to celebrate the exhibit “Top Shelf Images.” Free. 7-9 p.m., Robert Harper Books

Saturday, Feb. 4:

Valentines Photo Box: Join the store’s hands-on workshop and you and your child can build a Valentine-themed photo box, perfect for keeping photos of loved ones front and center. Once the box is built, your child can decorate it with paint and The Home Depot stickers. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a certificate of achievement, a workshop apron, and a commemorative pin while supplies last. Free. 9 a.m.-noon, Home Depot

Put Art in Your Heart: Hyattsville Aging in Place is hosting its 3rd annual free, all ages welcome! We will provide a wide variety of art and craft supplies, fabrics, and other materials for you to get creative with and make Valentines for your loved ones and for our neighborhood seniors. Plus, there will be music and we’ll have instant photos so you can personalize your Valentine (and some fun dress up options as well)! 10 a.m.-noon, Hyattsville Municipal Building

Hyattsville Horticulture Society’s 8th Annual Seed Sale & Garden Fair: Join the HHS for its 8th annual seed sale & garden fair, including Hart’s Seeds and Southern Exposure Seed Exchange. Butterfly and beneficial insect garden and container garden displays. Used gardening books. Fresh baked goods and refreshments! 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Hyattsville Municipal Building

Sip & Dip Puppy Love Pallet Party: Come out and celebrate your real Valentine, your loving pet, by creating a wooden sign/leash holder that you will rush home to hang on your walls. Sip a nice cup of joe and dip your brush into the shop’s signature chalk-style paint to create your DIY masterpiece. We’ll have your 20 x 12 wooden sign available for you along with your pre-cut stencil, an apron, paint, and an instructor to guide you through it all. Register for the event here.

$55. 10 a.m.-noon, Tanglewood Works, 5132 Baltimore Ave.

Ready 2 Read Storytimes: Children’s stories, rhymes, songs and fingerplays in Chinese and English (10:15-10:45 a.m.) and Spanish and English (11-11:30 a.m.). Best for ages 3-5. Free. Hyattsville Branch Library

3D Pencil Model Workshop: A hands-on guided workshop taught by Michael Horlick in which you will make a 72-pencil 3D Model that you can take home and show off! There are 15 spots available for participants, and no cap on the number of observers! Come through, have fun, and make something cool! Free. Ages 12+. 1-4 p.m., Artist & Craftsman Supply, 4902 43rd Ave.

Opening Reception at Pyramid Atlantic Arts Center: Join the Pyramid Atlantic artists for the opening reception of PAAC’s Annual Juried Members’ Exhibition. Juror Joann Moser (Senior Curator Emerita, Smithsonian American Art Museum) will give her comments and present awards. 2-4 p.m., Pyramid Atlantic Arts Center

Movin’ With The Mayor: Enjoy one hour of iSadcie, an action-packed dance fitness class brought to you by Island Fete Fitness! All are welcomed to this community event with Mayor Candace Hollingsworth. Bring your towel, some water, and get ready to jump up and sweat! Comfortable exercise attire is recommended. Free. 3-4 p.m., City Municipal Building, 4310 Gallatin Street (1st Floor)

Fiyah Fit Bash: Ladies, get ready for an Afro-Caribbean Dance Fitness two-hour Bashment Party! Join Fiyah Fit Bash for a “One Love” Bob Marley celebration. $20. 18+, 8:15-10:15 p.m., Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Road, Mount Rainier

Sunday, Feb. 5:

U.S. Marine Band Public Concert: “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band performs a concert titled “Wanderers,” conducted by Major Michelle A. Rakers. Highlights include John Philip Sousa’s The Grand Promenade at the White House (Coronation March) from Tales of a Traveler, Scott Lindroth’s Passage, Ottorino Respighi’s The Pines of Rome, and a Charles Ives Song Set. Free. 2 p.m., The Clarice, Dekelboum Concert Hall, 8270 Alumni Dr, UMD

Upcycled Valentine Party: It’s time for the 3rd Annual Upcycled Valentine Card making party. This year Tanglewood will be hosting in its NEW shop. Scissors, glue, paper punches, magazines and cards will be provided. Light refreshments will be served. Please bring any craft supplies that you would like to donate to the party. Free. 2-4 p.m., Tanglewood Works, 5132 Baltimore Ave.



Brewing Methods I: Learn basic brewing concepts and specific techniques for brewing the French Press and Pour Over in this hands on, approachable, and fun class. The class will cover plenty of tips on how to make your home brewing more successful, and how to get the most flavor from your cup. $25. 5-6:30 p.m., Vigilante Coffee Company

