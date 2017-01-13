Hyattsville Happenings Jan. 13-15

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Jan. 13:

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Toddler Time at Artworks: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. This week’s project is car paint along the line. Toddlers will work on their gross motor skills in this updated car painting project. $9, 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Magic: The Gathering Club: Come cast spells and battle wizards in our favorite fantasy card game. Bring your own cards or use the ones we have here. All experience levels welcome, from never-played to expert. Free. 4:30-5:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Saturday, Jan. 14:

Rockin Tots: Young artists will get a chance to get a little exposure in voice, piano, drums and beatboxing all while jamming out with the coolest moms or dads ever, soon to be toddler bandmates, and one of the Just Rock artist instructors. $15 per rockin tot and $10 per rockin tot sibling (per class). Monthly deals are available. Register 24 hours in advance; no drop-ins. Ages 0-5. 10-10:45 a.m.; Just Rock Studio, 4344 Farragut Street 2nd Floor

Spanish-English Ready 2 Read Storytime: Stories, Fingerplays, and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Edades 3 a 5. Se presentarán cuentos, actividades de “Fingerplay,” y canciones en inglés y español. Ages 3-5, 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Movin’ with the Mayor: Enjoy one hour of iSadcie, an action packed dance fitness class brought to you by Island Fete Fitness! All are welcomed to this community event with Mayor Candace Hollingsworth. Bring your towel, some water, and get ready to jump up and sweat! Comfortable exercise attire is recommended. Free. Noon-1 p.m., City Municipal Building, 4310 Gallatin Street (1st Floor)

Chess/Checkers Club: Learn to play or improve your game with the Hyattsville Chess and Checkers Club! All ages are welcome! Bring your own set or play with one provided. 1-2:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Artist Talk: Join two artists for talks this month. January Denbo Fellow Thea Gregorius and Fall 2016 Denbo Fellow Kyrae Cowan will talk about the work they’ve done at Pyramid Atlantic. 1-3 p.m., Pyramid Atlantic Art Center

Second Saturday Readings: Sid Gold hosts authors Saundra Rose Maley, Kathleen Hellen, and Sarah Hughes. Come hear these great authors and then read from your own work. 2-4 p.m., Robert Harper Books, 6216 Rhode Island Ave

“The Migration of Pestilence” Opening Reception: The collaborative art project featuring Ellyn Weiss, Sondra Arkin and Veronica Szalus explores the increased transmission of vector-borne diseases as a result of climate change, and the effects this can have on vulnerable populations. Sound art created for the exhibition by Barry Schmetter. Exhibit runs through Feb. 18. Opening reception 5-8 p.m., Otis Street Arts Project, 3706 Otis Street, Mount Rainier

Freedom of the Press: DIY Night for Social Change: Join PAAC for a pre-inaguration poster printing event. Enjoy adult beverages and snacks while meeting other creatives and learning about the rich history of protest/persuasion prints. You’ll leave with a handful of demonstration-inspired letterpress prints and a screenprinted tote bag. Feel free to bring your own t-shirt to screenprint, too! $25, proceeds donated to RAINN. 6-9 p.m., Pyramid Atlantic Art Center

Sunday, Jan. 15:

Arrow Sunday Bike Ride: The Sunday ride is a 32-mile, moderately paced ride that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. Call to confirm dates, time and any specific requirements. Ride starts at 9 a.m., Arrow Bicycle

St. Jerome Academy Open House: Learn more about St. Jerome Academy, including the Montessori program and the school’s classical curriculum. Noon-2 p.m., St. Jerome Academy, 5207 42nd Pl

