Hyattsville Happenings: Jan. 20-22

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Jan. 20:

Free Yoga Classes: Love Yoga Studio is holding classes all day so you can practice and surround yourself with love. All classes are free (donations welcome)! Be sure to pre-register; check the website for availability. 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Love Yoga, 5111 Baltimore Ave

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier *Librarian said the event would happen, despite libraries being closed. Call to see if the event is still going on.

Toddler Time at Artworks: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. This week’s project is caterpillars. Toddlers will create colorful pipe cleaner caterpillars with fruit loops while developing their fine motor skills. $9, 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Saturday, Jan. 21:

Rockin Tots: Young artists will get a chance to get a little exposure in voice, piano, drums and beatboxing all while jamming out with the coolest moms or dads ever, soon to be toddler bandmates, and one of the Just Rock artist instructors. $15 per rockin tot and $10 per rockin tot sibling (per class). Monthly deals are available. Register 24 hours in advance; no drop-ins. Ages 0-5. 10-10:45 a.m.; Just Rock Studio, 4344 Farragut Street 2nd Floor

Spanish-English Ready 2 Read Storytime: Stories, Fingerplays, and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Edades 3 a 5. Se presentarán cuentos, actividades de “Fingerplay,” y canciones en inglés y español. Ages 3-5, 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Groove & Glide into the New Year: Come down for an afternoon of roller skating! We will have fun music and games for the whole family Pre-registration is not required and you may come at any point during the event. Skates will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Ages 6+. Free, Noon-2 p.m., Prince George’s Plaza Community Center

Black History Art Show Reception: Join the Hyattsville Community Arts Alliance to celebrate the exhibit “Black History” and the solo wall exhibition by Nancy V Sims. Afi Soul, Soyini and Serwah will perform expressions of black history through song and dance. Light refreshments will be served. 1-3 p.m., Prince George’s Plaza Community Center

Opening Reception for Drawn Out, Drawn Over: Drawn Out, Drawn Over aims to field a visual conversation about drawing approaches by featuring 18 selected artists living throughout the United States, most of who have had devoted careers as academics. Their institutions range from small liberal arts colleges, community colleges, and some of the largest research institutions in the country. Opening reception 5-8 p.m., exhibit runs through March 11. Gateway Arts Center, 3901 Rhode Island Ave

Sip & Sew: Once a month, Three Little Birds Sewing hosts a fun get-together to make a small project and enjoy a glass (or two) of wine! All supplies and refreshments are included. All skill levels are welcome to attend.$28, 6 p.m. Three Little Birds Sewing Co., 5132 Baltimore Ave, Studio B, Hyattsville

Sunday, Jan. 22:

Arrow Sunday Bike Ride: The Sunday ride is a 32-mile, moderately paced ride that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. Call to confirm dates, time and any specific requirements. Ride starts at 9 a.m., Arrow Bicycle

Got an event you’d like to add? Let us know at webeditor@hyattsvillelife.com.