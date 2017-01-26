Hyattsville Happenings: Jan. 27-29

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Jan. 27:

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Toddler Time at Artworks: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. This week’s project is Moonsand. Learn to make moonsand. This DIY sand is a fun sensory centered project that little ones just love! Plus we clean up the sandy mess at the end of class. $9, 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Chinese New Year Storytime and Tea: Celebrate the new year with stories and tea. Free. 3-4 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Saturday, Jan. 28:

Busboys Book Club: The Busboys and Poets Book Club in Hyattsville meets on the last Saturday of every month. 9 a.m., Busboys and Poets Zinn Room.

Ask the Doctor: Hyattsville Aging in Place offers this free program featuring Dr. Stephanie Trifoglio, an internist and geriatric specialist. This HAP program starts with coffee and conversation (9-9:30 a.m.). As always, it’s free and open to all. Presentation 9:30-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Municipal Building

Rockin Tots: Young artists will get a chance to get a little exposure in voice, piano, drums and beatboxing all while jamming out with the coolest moms or dads ever, soon to be toddler bandmates, and one of the Just Rock artist instructors. $15 per rockin tot and $10 per rockin tot sibling (per class). Monthly deals are available. Register 24 hours in advance; no drop-ins. Ages 0-5. 10-10:45 a.m.; Just Rock Studio, 4344 Farragut St., 2nd Floor

Spanish-English Ready 2 Read Storytime: Stories, Fingerplays, and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Edades 3 a 5. Se presentarán cuentos, actividades de “Fingerplay,” y canciones en inglés y español. Ages 3-5, 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Chess/Checkers Club: Learn to play or improve your game. All ages are welcome! Bring your own set or play with one of ours. Free. 1-2:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Yarnia Fundraiser: Do you knit? Do you want to knit? Do you just want to think about knitting and hang around with some who do? Do you just like the feel of yarn? Tanglewood Works is hosting a yarn fundraiser! Join fun crafty people in a glass of rum punch (provided). In addition, there will be yarn on sale at a ridiculously cheap price that belonged to a beloved friend (and knitter) of our community and whose proceeds will go directly to a cause of her choosing: ‘send a kid to camp’ in PG county. Free. 5-8 p.m., Tanglewood Works, 5132 Baltimore Ave.

Substantial Album Release Party: The Prince George’s African American Museum hosts hip hop recording artist, Substantial, who hails from Prince George’s County. The album release party is also a fundraiser for the museum. Cost of admission includes a copy of The Past Is Always Present In The Future. $20 ($10 donation to museum +$10 for Substantial’s Album). 6-9 p.m., Prince George’s African American Museum, 4519 Rhode Island Ave.

Before the Wave 2: La Conekta and Empire Lifestyle present Before the Wave Concert 2, hosted by Stunna Lorenzana and starring the king of spanglish hip-hop Gordo Brega and Dubwork, from NYC. Performances also by Loud Cru, Skyhigh Ace, Spazo Domingo, JM Tre37, Richie P, MNDFCK Louie, Young Vero, and Raw. 18 and up, $10 entry at door. Doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., Leyla’s, 5607 Sargent Rd.

Sunday, Jan. 29:

Arrow Sunday Bike Ride: The Sunday ride is a 32-mile, moderately paced ride that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. Call to confirm dates, time and any specific requirements. Ride starts at 9 a.m., Arrow Bicycle

Vision Board Brunch: Tanglewood Works wants you to make sure you make 2017 everything you want it to be. Work together with images, magazine photos, baubles, and words to visually create what you want your year and your life to become. Please bring your images (some magazines will be provided) and your dreams for the future. Light brunch, coffee and juice will be provided. $25. 10-11 a.m., Tanglewood Works, 5132 Baltimore Ave.

Weave It: Are you ready to craft your own three dimensional work of art?! Join Craft Commons to experiment with color and texture with some fun, free-form circular weaving. We’re breaking this one down into two bite-size pieces. First learn the basics of setting up your loom and weaving in colorful threads. Then practice your new-found skills as you create your own mini woven piece ready for hanging. The focus will be on circular weaving, but you’ll learn techniques applicable to more traditional lap looms as well. 18 and up. $85. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Craft Commons Studio, 5346 46th Ave.

Got an event you’d like to add? Let us know at webeditor@hyattsvillelife.com.