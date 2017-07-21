Hyattsville Happenings: July 21-23

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, July 21

Ageless Grace: A seated exercise class, set to great music. Free. Offered Wednesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m., 4310 Gallatin St.

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Benefit for Lt. Richard Collins III Memorial Fund: The Hyattsville Area Residents for Progress (HARP) has organized a fundraiser to benefit the Richard Collins III Memorial Fund. Collins was brutally murdered in an unprovoked attack while visiting the UMD College Park campus three days before he was to graduate from Bowie State University and join the U.S. Army as a 2nd lieutenant. His death is being investigated by the FBI as a hate crime. Remember his life and show that hate has no place in our community! Shop at Tanglewood Works, where 10 percent of purchases will be donated to the Lt. Richard Collins III Memorial Fund at Bowie State University (you must mention the fundraiser). 11 a.m.-8 p.m., 5132 Baltimore Ave.

Coffee Cupping: Explore weekly varieties of fair trade coffee, learn about our brewing process and how to analyze for distinct flavor profiles. Free to the public. 1-2 p.m. Vigilante Coffee, 4327 Gallatin St.

Sneaks Summer Reading Program: Come in and get your summer reading done at the library! 3-4 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Summer Jam & Police Department Open House: Come and party with the community at the traditional Summer Jam. There will be food (burgers, chicken and hot dogs), a beer and wine garden, kids activities, a moon bounce and Mandy the Clown. Also, meet HCPD officers, step inside a holding cell, and learn more about how the Hyattsville City Police Department works to keep you and your family safe. Music by Just Us. Free. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hyattsville Municipal Building, 4310 Gallatin St.

“Think Before You Holla:“ Catch the performance of “Think Before You Holla,” a play generated from true stories that examines the patriarchal roots of gender-based street harassment and its overall influence on women’s psyches. Ally Theatre Company presents “Think Before You Holla,” conceived and directed by Taylor Reynolds, and part of the Capital Fringe Festival. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Tickets available online or at the door. $17. Showing Friday at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Saturday at 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Rd.

Artist Reception and Community Open Mic: Come meet the artists of the Hyattsville Community Arts Alliance as they display their latest work. Bring your instrument, your voice, your poetry and share a salon-style evening. Free. 7-9 p.m., Robert Harper Books, 6216 Rhode Island Ave., Riverdale Park

LIVE! from Busboys Open Mic: An open mic talent showcase that offers a platform for all performers, not just poets. Whether you are a musician, comedian, dancer, actor, magician or any other type of performer, we want to see what you got. Come out and showcase your talents! Tickets available online or at the door. Seating is available on a first come, first seated basis. $5 suggested donation. 10 p.m.-midnight, Busboys and Poets, 5331 Baltimore Ave.

Saturday, July 22

Clang, Clang, Goes the Streetcar Trail Bike Tour: Ride with a historian on the Trolley Trail and Northeast Branch to see where the rivers, roads, and rails have all played a major part in the history of the Heritage Area. This ride does not include food and will require waivers of liability. Riders should be comfortable with some brief on road, side street riding. Route will be about 10 miles, with three or four stops, easy pace. Suggested $10 donation to defray costs. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., ride leaves from the Maryland Milestones Heritage Center, 4318 Gallatin St.

Toddler Time: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults to create art. $5 drop-in fee (per child). 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now, 4800 Rhode Island Ave.

Whole Foods Market Store Tour: Join Whole Foods Market Riverdale Park each Saturday morning through Aug. 8 for a store tour with registered dietitian Antoinette Hinds. You will tour the store while being engaged in discussion around a specific topic. This week’s topic is Meal Planning and Prepping. The topic will change week to week and space is limited so reserve your free ticket today. After class, grab some lunch and join the Taste of Whole Foods Market. 10-11 a.m., 6621-B Baltimore Avenue, Riverdale Park

Gardening Trials & Errors: The start of a project can be daunting and overwhelming: It’s hard to begin when you don’t want to make mistakes. NE resident Nicole Mogul recently hardscaped her own yard, and will share her stories and advice about taking on gardening projects and learning to cope with the trials and the errors. Her talk will include a focus on low-maintence gardening in small spaces, and touch on how to make the most of others’ expertise. Free. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Community Forklift, 4671 Tanglewood Dr.

Spanish-English Storytime: Stories, fingerplays, and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Free. Ages 3-5. 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Southside Music & Skateboarding Series: Skateboarding competition event with cash prizes in four categories: Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced and Best Trick. Guest judges: DC Wheels. Onsite registration: noon-12:45 p.m. Free to compete. All ages and skill levels are welcomed. Event runs noon-4 p.m. Live music starts at noon with DJ sets throughout the event. BYO food and drinks (food and water to share is welcome/appreciated!) Mt. Rainier Skate Park, 3792 Otis St., Mt. Rainier

Saturday Jam at Archie’s Barbershop: Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to join in, and many music-lovers stop by just to listen. Besides being a good time for everyone, Saturdays at the Barbershop allow the young to learn from the old and the Piedmont blues tradition to be passed down to the next generation. Free. 1-5 p.m., Archie Edwards Blues Heritage Foundation, 4701 Queensbury Rd., Riverdale Park

Chess/Checkers Club: Hyattsville Chess and Checkers Club! Learn to play or improve your game. All ages are welcome! Bring your own set or play with one of ours. Free. 1-2:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Free Community Picnic: Fun for kids, adults and family. Free food and drinks. Free prizes. Music: Zumba, Afrobeat, kids singing. Networking. Taekwondo demonstration. Summer outing and enjoyment. 2-5 p.m., Fletcher’s Field Picnic Shelter #2, 5628 Tanglewood Dr, Riverdale.

STEM-tastic : Who needs glue? Can you build a bridge using only wooden planks with nothing to connect them? Work together to create structures at this STEM-tastic program! Best for ages 5-12. Free. 3-4:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Bull and Shrimp Feast: Bull and Shrimp Feast at Branchville Volunteer Fire Company. Tickets are $45 and include steamed shrimp, pit beef, ham and turkey, burgers & dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, beans, beer, soda and a few games of chance. Contact Shari Steffen at shari.steffen@yahoo.com or call 240.286.8118 for tickets. 5-9 p.m., 4905 Branchville Road, College Park

Artist Reception- Summer Exhibitions: Ladies Sin Gentlemen, presented by Juliana Vallejo. Vallejo is a Columbian artist residing in the Washington Metropolitan area. She received her B.A. in Studio Art from the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Vallejo’s approach to art has been a constant self-exploration that translates into explosions of paint that create deconstructed forms. Her main focus has been painting and drawing, although she is continually experimenting with new media that allow her own language and convey her buried thoughts. Free. Light refreshments will be served. 6-8 p.m., 39th Street Gallery, 3901 Rhode Island Ave., Second Floor, Brentwood

Sunday, July 23

Fishing Boat Tour: Learn about casting, handling fish, fishing safety and fish biology. This program is for those with little or no experience. Program is weather permitting. Board our pontoon boat for a few hours of fishing catch and release down the Anacostia River! Bring your own rod or use one of ours. $10/resident; $13/nonresidents. 9:30 a.m.-noon, Bladensburg Waterfront Park, Boat Ramp

Vigilante Coffee Lab: Dive in to an unforgettable coffee in Vigilante Coffee’s brand new coffee lab! They’ve developed a brand new series of coffee experiences named “Lab Series” aimed at presenting the world’s most interesting coffees in an intimate, engaging, and comfortable setting. In each session of the Lab Series, staff will teach you about the selected coffee, use a variety of methods to brew the coffee, and you get to taste the delicious results. Participant get to go home with a sample of Vigilante’s seasonal roast! A portion of your ticket goes to support the work of Slow Food DC. $25. 2-3:30 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Active Bystander Training: Lauren Taylor and her teachers will be offering an active bystander training workshop to attendees of select “Think Before You Holla” performances. Catch the performance of “Think Before You Holla,” a play generated from true stories that examines the patriarchal roots of gender-based street harassment and its overall influence on women’s psyches. Ally Theatre Company presents “Think Before You Holla,” conceived and directed by Taylor Reynolds, and part of the Capital Fringe Festival. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Tickets available online or at the door. $17. 2:30 p.m. performance; 3:45-4:45 p.m. workshop; 5 p.m. performance (NOTE: attendees from either show can participate in that day’s workshop, with proof of purchase.), Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Rd.

Arts at the Waterfront: Join this Sunday evening as the waterfront springs to life with music and entertainment – this Sunday, featuring the jazz and blues sounds of Coniece Washington! Free. 6-7:30 p.m., Bladensburg Waterfront Park, 4601 Annapolis Rd., Bladensburg

Got an event you'd like to add? Let us know at webeditor@hyattsvillelife.com.