Hyattsville Happenings: July 28-30

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, July 28

Ageless Grace: A seated exercise class, set to great music. Free. Offered Wednesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m., 4310 Gallatin St.

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Coffee Cupping: Explore weekly varieties of fair trade coffee, learn about our brewing process and how to analyze for distinct flavor profiles. Free to the public. 1-2 p.m. Vigilante Coffee, 4327 Gallatin St.

Sneaks Reading Club: Come in and get your summer reading done at the library! 3-4 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Sunset Movie Series: Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy a free showing of “The Secret Life of Pets.” 8:30 p.m., Heurich Park, 2800 Nicholson St.

Saturday, July 29

Busboys Book Club: The Busboys and Poets Book Club in Hyattsville meets on the last Saturday of every month at 9 a.m. in the Zinn Room.

Toddler Time: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults to create art. $5 drop-in fee (per child). 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now, 4800 Rhode Island Ave.

Whole Foods Market Store Tour: Join Whole Foods Market Riverdale Park each Saturday morning through Aug. 8 for a store tour with registered dietitian Antoinette Hinds. You will tour the store while being engaged in discussion around a specific topic. This week’s topic is Meal Planning and Prepping. The topic will change week to week and space is limited so reserve your free ticket today. After class, grab some lunch and join the Taste of Whole Foods Market. 10-11 a.m., 6621-B Baltimore Avenue, Riverdale Park

Spanish-English Storytime: Stories, Fingerplays, and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Edades 3 a 5. Se presentarán cuentos, actividades de “Fingerplay,” y canciones en inglés y español. Ages 0-5. Free. 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Back to School Fair: The Mall at Prince Georges is hosting “Stuff A Bus” to support the 7th Annual Prince George’s County Public School’s Back to School Fair. Help MPG fill the bus by donating backpacks and/or school supplies to benefit PGCPS students. Drop off stations will be set up in Center Court, Target Court and JCPenney Court. Don’t forget to stop by the selfie school bus stations and post a selfie of you helping others in the community! 11 a.m.-3 p.m., The Mall at Prince Georges

Introduction to Machine Sewing – A Primer Class: Perfect for those that feel intimidated by sewing on a machine or need a refresher. $30. 2 p.m., Three Little Birds Sewing Co, 5132 Baltimore Ave., Studio B

Bake Sweet Love Pop Up Shop: Check out this pop-up shop of sweet indulgence, offering new and existing customers samples of various flavors, purchases and specialized orders. Mocha Box will be joining this time and introducing their cold brew coffees.Free samples, items available for purchase. 2:15-6 p.m., ReCreative Spaces, 3501 Perry St., Mt. Rainier

Tool Shed Acoustic in the Listening Room: Tool Shed plays traditional and original songs. The band consists of Cara White on saw and vocals, Dave Thomas on banjo and vocals, and James Blucher on washtub. The group encourages audience participation. Old songs and new songs in the old style will take you back and make you tap your feet. $15 cover. 8-10 p.m., Robert Harper Books, 6216 Rhode Island Ave., Riverdale

Sunday, July 30

Arrow Bicycle Sunday Ride: Take a 32-mile ride, moderately paced that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. 9-11:30 a.m., ride starts at Arrow Bicycle, 5108 Baltimore Ave.

Energy Workshop: Students will learn about the chakras and energy systems. A light yoga practice that corresponds to the chakras will be taught. No yoga experience required. All levels welcome. The workshop is taught by Adrianne Burke. Space is limited. $40. 12-4 p.m., Love Yoga Studio, ​5111 Baltimore Ave.

Arts at the Waterfront – Enviro Drum: Join this Sunday evening as the waterfront springs to life with music and entertainment featuring the Enviro Drum! Free. 6-7:30 p.m., Bladensburg Waterfront Park, 4601 Annapolis Rd., Bladensburg

Got an event you'd like to add? Let us know at webeditor@hyattsvillelife.com.