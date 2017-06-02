Hyattsville Happenings: June 2-4

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, June 2

Yoga in the Park: A free yoga classes in the beautiful outdoors! Learn basic moves to strengthen your body, increase flexibility and free your mind. Ages 13 and up – no registration required. Free. 9-10 a.m., Ellen Linson Splash Park, 5211 Paint Branch Parkway, College Park

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Ageless Grace: A seated exercise class, set to great music. Free. Offered Wednesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m., 4310 Gallatin St.

Toddler Time Fridays: Toddler Time is back at Art Works Now’s new location. Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults to create art. $5 drop-in fee per child. 10 a.m-noon, Art Works Now, 4800 Rhode Island Ave., Suite 1

Coffee Cupping: Explore weekly varieties of fair-trade coffee, learn about the brewing process and how to analyze for distinct flavor profiles. Free. Open to the public. 1-2 p.m., Vigilante Coffee, 4327 Gallatin St.



Parents Night Out: Enjoy some time out while your kids enjoy some time in at Art Works. They will have an evening filled with a special art activity and finish the night with a pizza dinner and the movie “Lilo & Stitch.” Ages 3-12. $20. 5-9 p.m., Art Works Now, 4800 Rhode Island Ave., Suite 1

Forklift First Fridays: First Fridays are back! The first Friday of every month Community Forklift stays open late to turn the warehouse into a pop-up market with lively entertainment, local art, food, and craft beer and wine from Town Center Market. All ages and friendly, leashed pets are welcome. Featuring local artists, live blues, rhythm, & roots music from Jackson, Oziel, & Moss, sweet treats from Pink Confetti, and Spud Nation food truck. Free admission. 6-8 p.m., Community Forklift, 4671 Tanglewood Dr.

Sensoria: Come, ignite your senses with this two-night, adult only event dedicated to the arts and human connection. Sensoria promises to be an experience you will not forget, including a visual arts gallery and dance performances featuring various styles of urban, cultural, and classical dance. Experience a total visual awakening with blended visual and performance art featuring a live painting by Luther from LW Arts, which an audience member will win. Tickets start at $30. Friday and Saturday 9:30 p.m.-midnight, Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Rd., Mt. Rainier

Saturday, June 3

Learn to Row Clinic: Washington Rowing School is hosting a free learn to row clinic. Tour the boathouse, pull on a rowing machine, and try out the fun sport in a real eight-person rowing boat. Ages 10 and up. Free. Register here. 8-11 a.m., Bladensburg Waterfront Park, 4601 Annapolis Rd., Bladensburg

3rd Annual Antiques and Primitives Spring Sale: Hyattsville’s own Antique and Primitive Neighbors are having their 3rd Annual Spring Sale. Come for coffee and cookies and surplus treasures. Lovely selection from Mid-Century Modern to vintage Boy Scout to Garden Pots to jewelry to china and porcelain. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., in the garden at Gallatin and 42nd

Baristas, Bikes, & Brews: Join Vigilante Coffee and District Hardware for a leisurely, scenic ride along the Anacostia River Trail! The ride starts with coffee at Vigilante Coffee and ends with beers at Bardo Beer Garden in the Navy Yard. Standard Ride departs from Vigilante at noon for an 11-mile ride along the trail to Bardo Brewery. The Long Ride depart from SW Waterfront at 10 a.m. for a 24-mile ride to Vigilante, then following the standard ride route. All proceeds from coffee sales will go directly to the Watershed Society. Noon, Vigilante Coffee Co.

Port Towns Farmers Mercado: A sustainable swap and garden meetup where you can swap and share gently used clothing, toys, home, and garden goods for free. ECO City and other local farmers will be selling fresh, locally grown seasonal produce and there will be free cooking demos, music and activities on site. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 4521 Kenilworth Ave., Bladensburg

Ready 2 Read Storytime: Bring your toddler for stories, songs, fingerplays and more. Free. Ages 2-3. 10:30-11 a.m., Bladensburg Branch Public Library, 4820 Annapolis Rd.

Spanish-English Storytime: Stories, fingerplays, and songs will be presented in Spanish and English. Free. Ages 3-5. 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

International Festival: Come and celebrate Hyattsville’s cultural diversity with international music, dance, food and family fun. Free admission; price for food/beverages varies. 5-9 p.m., Heurich Park, 2800 Nicholson St.

Sunday, June 4

“Kaleidoscope” Reception: Join Hyattsville Community Arts Association members to celebrate the “Kaleidoscope” exhibit at Franklins Restaurant. Spread the word; guests get a free beer or glass of wine. 3-5 p.m., Franklins Restaurant

UpSpring Studio presents POP!: In this aerial dance production, UpSpring Aerial Lab uses pop art as inspiration for new work in aerial fabric, aerial sling, dance trapeze, mini lyra, and poi. Featuring work inspired by Andy Warhol, Marisol, Roy Lichtenstein, May Wilson, Claes Oldenburg and more. Intermission refreshments for sale by Mt. Rainier PTO. All proceeds from refreshments sale benefit arts education in Mt. Rainier Elementary School. $20 adults, $10 children and seniors, children 2 and under free in an adult’s lap. 4 p.m., Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Rd., Mt. Rainier

Camp Dynamite Presents #MyLifeMatters: Camp Dynamite presents #MyLifeMatters, a poetry fundraiser for the summer camp program. All proceeds benefit the programs of Camp Dynamite. $20 suggested donation; though no one will be turned away for non-payment. 6-8 p.m., Busboys and Poets, Hyattsville

Got an event you’d like to add? Let us know at webeditor@hyattsvillelife.com. Keep up to date on events during the week by checking out our online calendar, featured on the HL&T homepage.