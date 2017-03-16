Hyattsville Happenings: March 17-19

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, March 17:

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Ageless Grace: A seated exercise class, set to great music. Free. 10-11 a.m., each Wednesday and Friday through February, Hyattsville Municipal Building

Toddler Time at Artworks: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. Make a DIY bird feeder: Use pipe cleaners and cereal to make bird feeders and sneak in hand eye coordination with your toddler! $9, 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Magic: The Gathering Club: Come cast spells and battle wizards in our favorite fantasy card game. Bring your own cards or use the ones we have here. All experience levels welcome, from never-played to expert. Free. 4:30-5:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Author Reading and Book Signing: Two authors with different perspectives on the Vietnam War will read from their works and sign books. Author Tom Glenn’s book “Last of the Annamese” will be published this month. Glenn says, “I used this novel to confront my memories of the fall of Saigon from which I escaped under fire.” Author Richard Morris served as an infantry rifle platoon leader in Vietnam; his experiences led to his first novel, “Cologne No. 10 For Men” [2007]. Morris will also introduce his new book, “Masjid Morning.” Free. 7-9 p.m., Robert Harper Books

Live! from Busboys: A Busboys and Poets in-house series, “LIVE! from Busboys” is an open mic talent showcase that offers a platform for all performers, not just poets. Whether you are a musician, comedian, dancer, actor, magician or any other type of performer, we want to see what you got! Come out and showcase your talents! Hosted by Angie Head. $5 cover. 10 p.m.-midnight, Busboys and Poets

Saturday, March 18:

Pirate Party with Mr. Gabe: The second annual Pirate Party will feature a special concert from local children’s singer Mr. Gabe and a treasure hunt with games, crafts and prizes. Photobooth and snacks will also be available at an additional cost. Costumes encouraged! All net proceeds will go toward improvements at the day school. Entry is $10 per child; $5 per additional child within the same family. Cash only, please. 10 a.m.-noon, St. Matthew’s Parish Day School, 5901 36th Ave.

Boundaries: A one-day exhibition of video art and video installation recognizing and reflecting on the idea of boundaries from a space that straddles the border of DC and Maryland. Boundaries investigates identities and conditions that emerge as a result of fluid spaces that are geographic, political, and even metaphysical. Featuring artists Sama Alshaibi, Ryan Buyssens, Maria Dumlao, Ieva Epnere, Kei Ito, Khaled Jarrer, Arthur Jawshing Liou, Tim McLoraine, Isabela Prado, and Ryan Schmal Murray. Free and open to the public. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange, 3901 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood

Non-Native Invasive Plant Removal: Volunteers will be instructed in the identification and proper removal of threatening plants. Volunteers should dress for the elements, with sturdy boots or shoes, long sleeves and long plants. You will get dirty! A set of safety guidelines and cotton work gloves will be provided. Please remember to bring water and sunscreen. Participation in this activity helps to satisfy the State of Maryland Student Service Learning requirement. Registration is encouraged but not required. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Magruder Woods. Volunteers meet at the Magruder Recreation Building.

Rockin Tots: Young artists will get a chance to get a little exposure in voice, piano, drums and beatboxing all while jamming out with the coolest moms or dads ever, soon to be toddler bandmates, and one of the Just Rock artist instructors. $15 per rockin tot and $10 per rockin tot sibling (per class). Monthly deals are available. Register 24 hours in advance; no drop-ins. Ages 0-5. 10-10:45 a.m.; Just Rock Studio, 4344 Farragut St., 2nd Floor

Spanish/English Storytime: Bring your toddler and join in for stories, songs, fingerplays and more! Free. 11-11:30 a.m., Hyattsville Library

Opening Reception for Pierre-Antoine Goho: The Hyattsville Community Arts Alliance will host a reception to celebrate the solo wall exhibition of Pierre-Antoine Goho. Please bring food or drink items to share. Invite guests! Free. 1-3 p.m., Prince George’s Plaza Community Center, 6600 Adelphi Rd.

Third Saturday Readings with Sid Gold: Authors Beth Konkoski Bates, Patricia Schultheis, and Robert Williams will read from their works followed by open reading hosted by Sid Gold of the Washington Writer’s Guild. Light refreshments available. Free. 2-4 p.m., Robert Harper Books

United We Move: A Joe’s Gala Event: An awards presentation and dance party featuring movement, music & installation inspired by world culture. Food, drink, dessert and dancing from around the world including Bollywood, latin rhythms, reggae, and R&B/funk music. Creative cocktail attire. Tickets start at $100. 7-11 p.m., Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Rd., Mt. Rainier

Sunday, March 19:

Arrow Sunday Bike Ride: The Sunday ride is a 32-mile, moderately paced ride that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. Call to confirm dates, time and any specific requirements. Ride starts at 9 a.m., Arrow Bicycle

Beginning Upholstery Demo: Have you always wanted to upholster those dated chair seats? Well Tanglewood Works is going to demonstrate the very basics so that your work looks like you hired a professional! The in-house upholsterer, Phyllis, will show you how to find good fabric, how to align a pattern and how to fasten clean corners. If you want help you with your chairs the shop will also be offering a full class where you can work on your personal project with assistance. All demonstration materials will be provided. Free. 2-3 p.m., Tanglewood Works

An Afternoon of Spritual and Gospel Music: An Afternoon of spiritual and gospel music with Charisma Wooten and Everett P. Williams, Jr. featuring Elder Anthony Oliver, Bernard Mavritte, Robert Allen and others. Free parking and snacks available. Cover $20; children under 18 free. 2-3 p.m., Robert Harper Books

