Hyattsville Happenings: March 24-26

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, March 24:

Small Business Coffee Crawl: Join Hyattsville Community Development Corp (CDC) for the second of many future Coffee Crawls! Meet other small business owners, get to know Hyattsville CDC staff, and enjoy free coffee and pastries! The goal of these mornings is to check in with our local business community, network, and discuss issues so we can provide better assistance. Stop in anytime from 8:30-10:30 a.m., Vigilante Coffee Co.

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Ageless Grace: A seated exercise class, set to great music. Free. 10-11 a.m., each Wednesday and Friday through February, Hyattsville Municipal Building

Toddler Time at Artworks: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. Take our toy cars for a ride through paint and discover the fun paintings they create. $9, 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Magic: The Gathering Club: Come cast spells and battle wizards in our favorite fantasy card game. Bring your own cards or use the ones we have here. All experience levels welcome, from never-played to expert. Free. 4:30-5:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

“From Pulp to Flesh” by Ana Fernandez: Pyramid Atlantic Art Center invites you to the opening reception for Ana Fernandez’s solo exhibition “From Pulp to Flesh.” Ana’s work makes you want to touch it! Using layering, patterning, and ornamentation, her process includes elements of printmaking, painting, drawing, fibers, and digital collage. “From Pulp to Flesh” explores the interaction between the female body, advertising, and fashion. Free. 6-9 p.m., Pyramid Atlantic Art Center, 2nd Floor Gallery

Georgie Jessup Duo Live: Georgie Jessup’s songwriting is influenced by everything from old school country to Memphis R&B, placing her music firmly in the “cosmic” Americana Music genre. Her lyrics reflect her outspoken advocacy for animal rights, Native American issues, transgender rights and environmental sanity. The subject of an award winning documentary film, “Woman in A Man’s Suit,” Georgie also has four CDs available. Brian McQuade will join on guitar. Free coffee. Light refreshments available. $15. 8-10 p.m., Robert Harper Books

Queens Of Everything Concert: The Queens of Everything is a New York City-based acoustic roots trio inspired by traditional blues — country, uptown, and lowdown — and old time country. The show is presented by the Folklife Society of Greater Washington in collaboration with the Archie Edwards Blues Heritage Foundation. $20. 8 p.m., Archie’s Blues Barbershop, 4701 Queensbury Rd., Riverdale Park

Saturday, March 25:

Busboys Book Club: The Busboys and Poets Book Club meets on the last Saturday of every month. 9 a.m., Busboys and Poets, Zinn Room

Atomic Wings Grand Opening: Atomic Wings is opening its Hyattsville location. The first 100 people in line at the grand opening event will receive a free side of fries and a drink with any wings purchase along with an Atomic Wings Nerf Football! The Hyattsville City Police Department will take on the Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department in a wing-eating contest at noon. The store will also be raffling off a mountain bike and NBA tickets. There will also be a DJ to keep the party going all day long. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Atomic Wings, 3124 Queens Chapel Rd.

Table Talk Tour: Maryland State Delegate Alonzo Washington hosts a table talk discussion for area residents. As the debate on immigration issues and the sanctuary city legislation continues in Hyattsville, he will be joined by CASA and the City of Hyattsville Police Chief Douglas Holland to help facilitate a discussion on these critical issues. In addition to these topics, Washington will also discuss any issues, thoughts, or concerns you have regarding the 2017 Legislative Session. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Trinity Grill, 3010 Hamilton St.

Chess/Checkers Club: Hyattsville’s own Chess and Checkers Club! Learn to play or improve your game. All ages are welcome! Bring your own set or play with one of ours. Free. 1-2:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Acoustic Blues Jam: For nearly 50 years, Archie’s Barbershop in Northeast Washington, DC, was the place to be on Saturday afternoons when musicians gathered for an informal acoustic blues jam. After the Barbershop building was sold in 2008, the foundation and weekly jams moved to an historic building associated with the railroad in Riverdale. Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to join in, and many music-lovers stop by just to listen. Besides being a good time for everyone, Saturdays at the Barbershop allow the young to learn from the old and the Piedmont blues tradition to be passed down to the next generation. 1-4 p.m., Archie’s Blues Barbershop, 4701 Queensbury Rd., Riverdale Park

Maryland Day Trivia: Join the library for a quiz competition of general knowledge about the state of Maryland! Clues are presented in the form of answers. Responses must be phrased in the form of questions. Free. 3-4 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Sip & Sew: Once a month, Three Little Birds Sewing hosts this fun get-together to make a small project and enjoy a glass (or two) of wine! All supplies and refreshments are included. All skill levels are welcome to attend. Learn to sew a quilted potholder. $28. 6 p.m., Three Little Birds Sewing Co., 5132 Baltimore Ave., Studio B

Sunday, March 26:

Arrow Sunday Bike Ride: The Sunday ride is a 32-mile, moderately paced ride that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. Call to confirm dates, time and any specific requirements. Ride starts at 9 a.m., Arrow Bicycle

Candidate Information Session: Interested in running for city council? The Board of Elections will host a candidate information session for those considering running for office. The session will review candidacy forms, campaign finance rules, guidelines for campaign materials as well as an overview of the responsibilities of councilmembers. 10 a.m., Hyattsville Municipal Building

An Afternoon of Spiritual and Gospel Music: What is spiritual music? What is Gospel Music? Is it Black; White; Red; Brown? Who created it? Is it Christian; Catholic; Protestant; Jewish; Buddhist or any particular sect? These are some of the topics that will be discussed during this Spiritual and Gospel Music Series with Charisma Wooten. Come and join in the concert presentation: dance, sing, clap your hands, and give thanks! An Afternoon of Spiritual and Gospel Music with Charisma Wooten and Everett P. Williams Jr., featuring Elder Anthony Oliver, Bernard Mavritte, Robert Allen and others. Free parking and snacks available. Cover $20; children under 18 free. 2-3 p.m., Robert Harper Books

Community Sing: Whether you only sing in the shower, or you sing at the opera; whether you can’t carry a tune or you can’t stop singing; this Community Sing is for you. Adults and children welcome (but children must be accompanied by an adult). Songs will be led by a variety of area song leaders. Free, but donations are welcome. 4-5 p.m., Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Rd., Mount Rainier

Book Reading and Signing: Author reading and signing by Crystal M. Adair for her just released book “Therapy: A Memoir Novella by Crystal M. Adair.” A DC native, Crystal binged on words growing up. Spelling bees, school plays, speech contests, emceeing — it didn’t matter. During her ninth-grade year, she jumped at the chance to appear on B.E.T.’s nationally-syndicated “Teen Summit.” After graduating, she eventually stumbled into teaching. Crystal has taught English, Public Speaking and Theater Arts to Grades K-12 and college students. She also coaches and trains other teachers in best practices. She is a screenwriter, a playwright, a filmmaker, a motivational speaker, and now an author with her first book, “Therapy: A Memoir Novella by Crystal M. Adair.” Come out to support a new local author. Light refreshments will be served. Free. 4-5 p.m., Robert Harper Books

