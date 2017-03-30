Hyattsville Happenings: March 31-April 2

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, March 31:

Library’s Last Day: Grab some books (or return any that are due) and say goodbye to the Hyattsville Library. The library will close for demolition and replacement at the end of the business day. The temporary location will open Wednesday, April 5. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Ageless Grace: A seated exercise class, set to great music. Free. 10-11 a.m., each Wednesday and Friday through February, Hyattsville Municipal Building

Toddler Time at Artworks: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. Celebrate spring by using leaves and flowers to create clay imprints! $9, 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Magic: The Gathering Club: Come cast spells and battle wizards in our favorite fantasy card game. Bring your own cards or use the ones we have here. All experience levels welcome, from never-played to expert. Free. 4:30-5:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Lulu’s Fate Unplugged: Lulu’s Fate is a trio based in the Washington, DC, area, performing a variety of traditional American music as well as original and “new traditional” songs and tunes. The group is comprised of Tom Espinola (guitar, mandolin & vocals), Kristen Jones (cello & vocals) and Kara Bolling (vocals). Lulu’s Fate combines virtuosic instrumentals with tight three-part harmonies to create new interpretations of traditional Appalachian music. They also mix in a variety of country blues, Dixieland, sea chanteys, southern string band tunes, and covers ranging from Hank Williams to Tom Waits. Free coffee and tea. $15. 8-11 p.m., Robert Harper Books

Saturday, April 1:

Route 1 Rampage: The city will host the second Route 1 Rampage. The event is open to amateurs and professionals, and includes conference races for The University of Maryland Cycling Team, which organizes the event. Riders and spectators can take part in the Race Village, which will feature food from Chez Dior and Manny & Olga’s, beer from Franklins, a bike-themed art activity with Pyramid Atlantic Arts Center, and other local vendors out selling their goods. 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Route 1 and Gallatin Street

8th Annual Garden Party and Spring Sale: Community Forklift hosts its fun-filled event featuring a ton of landscaping and garden supplies for sale; gardening demonstrations, experts, and vendors; activities for kids; live bands; and local food. The shopping starts at 9 a.m., and the party starts at 10 a.m. Local band Blue Plains will play at 1 p.m. Garden party attire encouraged! 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Community Forklift, 4671 Tanglewood Dr.

Out of Darkness: Introducing the one woman show which chronicles the story of Patricia Eubanks’ life to encourage others that they can make it through whatever seems to be the cards life dealt. From Eubanks: Just because something is familiar, you don’t have to stay in that comfort zone. A message to all but especially created for women, the carrier of our seeds: children. No matter the situations life brings, you can partner with God and his strategies for your life and be catapulted into your purpose. There is no force stronger than love, it forced me “Out Of Darkness.” $10 in advance, $15 at the door. 11 a.m., Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Rd., Mount Rainier

Acoustic Blues Jam: For nearly 50 years, Archie’s Barbershop in Northeast Washington, DC, was the place to be on Saturday afternoons when musicians gathered for an informal acoustic blues jam. After the Barbershop building was sold in 2008, the foundation and weekly jams moved to an historic building associated with the railroad in Riverdale. Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to join in, and many music-lovers stop by just to listen. Besides being a good time for everyone, Saturdays at the Barbershop allow the young to learn from the old and the Piedmont blues tradition to be passed down to the next generation. 1-4 p.m., Archie’s Blues Barbershop, 4701 Queensbury Rd., Riverdale Park

@OurHyattsville Show: For the past two years, many residents of Hyattsville have been contributing to the @OurHyattsville Instagram feed. With over 1,500 images and counting, this unique, community generated photo archive offers a personal and compelling look at a place that many of us call home. The @OurHyattsville moderator, and show curator, Krissi Humbard, has carefully selected images from the past two years that aptly represent life in Hyattsville … and beyond. Show attendees are encouraged to add their own images to this growing archive by participating in a photo booth created by resident Erika Nizborski. Music, food, and beverage by Handsome Beer Company. Sponsored by Anacostia Trails Heritage Area (ATHA)/Maryland Milestones. Free. 6-8 p.m., Studio SoHy’s “Tiny Hall” at Vigilante Coffee.

Sunday, April 2:

Assemblage Jewelry Demo: Watch a demo on how to use basic wire-wrapping to make an assemblage necklace from vintage materials. Assemblage jewelry is a great way to turn your favorite tiny treasures into wearable art! Free. 2-3 p.m., Tanglewood Works

Ukulele Jam: Join The Archie Edwards Blues Heritage Foundation every first Sunday of the month and play music from many different genres with other musicians. Free, but donations are encouraged. 2-4 p.m., Archie’s Blues Barbershop, 4701 Queensbury Rd., Riverdale Park

“Intersections” Reception: Join Hyattsville Community Arts Alliance artists for a reception to celebrate the exhibit “Intersections” at Franklins Restaurant. Spread the word and bring friends and family — guests get a free beer or glass of wine! 3-5 p.m., Franklins Restaurant and Brewery

Linda Harris Jazz Quartet: Linda Harris returns with her quartet. Linda Harris made her debut performance on at Robert Harper Books March 5 to a packed house performing jazz favorites creating a soulful mode with a Brazilian flair. She has performed at Bethesda Jazz and Blues, Twins and Westminster and is currently a member of the Capital City Jazz Voices. Felipe Paccagnella, a well-rounded musician based in Laurel, accompanies on the piano and vocals. He is currently working on his second album that features some of his original compositions and arrangements with a focus on a Brazilian Jazz style of music. $15. 5-7 p.m., Robert Harper Books

Got an event you’d like to add? Let us know at webeditor@hyattsvillelife.com. Keep up to date on events during the week by checking out our online calendar, featured on the HL&T homepage.