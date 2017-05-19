Hyattsville Happenings: May 19-21

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, May 19:

Bike to Work Day: Bike to Work Day celebrates a cleaner, healthier, and more fun way to commute in the National Capital Region. Visit www.biketoworkmetrodc.org to sign up to make a pit stop in Magruder Park. The City, Arrow Bicycle, Vigilante Coffee Co., and Shortcake Bakery will be there to give you water, organic snacks, t-shirts, and much more! from 6-9 a.m.

Ageless Grace: A seated exercise class, set to great music. Free. Offered Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 – 11 a.m. at 4310 Gallatin Street

Summer Jam: Summer Jam is back! Enjoy live reggae music, our moonbounce and kids’ activities, BBQ, the Feelin’ Crabby food truck, and local beer from Calvert Brewing (including a limited supply of Honeyville)! Local businesses will remain open during the event, as well. The city will also make a toast to our recently elected city councilmembers at the event, so be sure to come out and show your Hyattsville pride. See you there! 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hyattsville Municipal Building, 4310 Gallatin Street

LIVE! from Busboys Talent Showcase: It’s time to showcase your talents! A Busboys and Poets in-house series, “LIVE! from Busboys” is an open mic talent showcase that offers a platform for all performers, not just poets. Whether you are a musician, comedian, dancer, actor, magician or any other type of performer. $5 cover. 10 p.m.-midnight, Zinn Room, Busboys & Poets, 5331 Baltimore Ave.



Saturday May 20

Hyattsville Native Plant Sale: The 8th Annual Hyattsville Native Plant Sale is here! Beautify your garden and support a neighborhood school at the same time. This year’s sale includes nearly 50 plant varieties. 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Hyattsville Elementary School Gymnasium, 5311 43rd Ave.

Felegy Elementary Garden Workday: Volunteers are needed at Edward M. Felegy Elementary School to clean beds, plant flowers, clear brush in the woods and build a compost pile. The school has tools and plants, but bring garden tools, gloves, rakes, shovels, weed trimmers, wheelbarrows, kids wagons, hand drills if you can. And don’t forget personal refreshments/hats/sunscreen. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., 6110 Editors Park Dr.

Tool Series Part 1: Basic Hand Tools, presented by Mark Wardlaw of BNV Remodeling. You’ll learn which hand tools to use for which jobs, and how to use them effectively. The class will include hands on demonstrations and a handy tool kit awarded as a door prize! Mark is a licensed contractor in DC & MD with more than 35 years of experience in the construction & remodeling field. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Community Forklift, 4671 Tanglewood Dr., Edmonston

Bursting on the Scene: Come and celebrate Hyattsville with a fun and engaging way to beautify a popular but plain public space. Join muralists who will lead the community in two paint-by-numbers murals, alongside refreshments and kid-friendly activities at West Hyattsville Metro, from 12-5 p.m.

Crochet Workshop: Spend an afternoon crocheting. Bring your own set of materials due to limited supplies. No experience required. 1-2 p.m., Mt. Rainer Branch Library, 3409 Rhode Island Ave.

The Soul of Haiti: An acoustic performance by internationally acclaimed Haitian songstress Emeline Michel. Michel is known for fusing pop, jazz, blues, and traditional Haitian rhythms into deeply moving, joyful music delivered with a charismatic live show. Free and open to all. 5-7 p.m., Zinn Room at Busboys & Poets, 5331 Baltimore Ave.

Sunday, May 21

“Women’s Institution” Reception: Come and celebrate the exhibit “Women’s Institution” and the Solo Wall exhibition. Bring food and drink items to share and invite guests. 1-3 p.m., Prince George’s Plaza Community Center, 6600 Adelphi Rd.

Historic Hyattsville Tour: Presented by the Hyattsville Preservation Association, the self-guided tour will include several unique sites. Advance tickets $10 per adult; day-of tickets $15. Tickets can be purchased at Franklins or The City of Hyattsville’s Multipurpose Room. 1-5 p.m.



Community Baptist Church Presents “The Spot”: A night filled with live music, spoken word, poetry, live painting, and art that praises the Lord. The theme is “Where are you going and who’s going with you?,” a spin-off to the previous theme “Am I My Brother’s Keeper?” Under the direction of Lady T, the mistress of ceremony, the event includes featured guest appearances by Christy Dashiell, 9FiveOne, and more. There will be live painting by Mario Bloomfield and Jaymes the Artist, as well as a question and answer forum led by DeLunte Lewis. 5-9 p.m., Zinn Room at Busboys & Poets, 5331 Baltimore Ave.

