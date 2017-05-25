Hyattsville Happenings: May 26-29

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, May 26:

Ageless Grace: A seated exercise class, set to great music. Free. Offered Wednesdays and Fridays, 10-11 a.m., Hyattsville Municipal Building, 4310 Gallatin St.

Storytime Pop-Up: Enjoy stories, songs, fingerplays and more at this innovative collaboration between PGCMLS & Mt. Rainier’s organic juice & smoothie joint. Ages 0-5 years old. Free. 10 a.m., The Waterhole, 4004 34th St., Mt. Rainier

Coffee Cupping: Free to the public- explore weekly varieties of fair trade coffee, learn about our brewing process and how to analyze for distinct flavor profiles. Free. 1-2 p.m., Vigilante Coffee, 4327 Gallatin St.

Saturday, May 27

Outdoor Pools Open: Pools are open! Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation’s outdoor pools will open for the 2017 Summer Season on May 27 on weekends only until June 13. Memorial Day Weekend outdoor pools will be open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. $5-6 per person, monthly passes are available. Noon-7 p.m., Hamilton Splash Park (and others), 3901 Hamilton St.

Busboys Books Club: The Busboys and Poets Book Club meets on the last Saturday of every month. 9 a.m., in the Zinn Room.

Ready 2 Read Storytime: Bring your toddler for stories, songs, fingerplays and more. Ages 2-3. Free. 10:30-11 a.m., Bladensburg Branch Public Library, 4820 Annapolis Rd.

National Paper Airplane Day: Is your airplane a winner? Test different paper airplane designs and build your ultimate plane to compete in our annual derby. The derby starts at 2 pm. Prizes will be awarded! Free with museum admission. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., College Park Aviation Museum, 1985 Corporal Frank Scott Dr.

Introduction to Permaculture: Join Community Forklift’s own Jane Matt as she teaches the basics of Permaculture and food forest design. Attendees will learn some of the basic skills and techniques needed to create a sustainable habitat for both humans and wildlife in their own unique backyards or larger properties. Free. Noon-1 p.m., Community Forklift, 4671 Tanglewood Dr.

Chess/Checkers Club: Learn to play or improve your game. All ages are welcome! Bring your own set or play with ones that are provided. Free. 1-2:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library, 6502 America Blvd.

Artist Talk: Re-Locations: Join Morgan Craig, Joey Manlapaz, and Trevor Young to hear their thoughts and reflections about their artistic process. Re-Locations explores the way that representation influences our understanding of place. Artists Morgan Craig, Joey Manlapaz, and Trevor Young each address our relationship with the spaces around us through representational painting. Yet, each of their approaches creates a very different understanding of what their subject mean to us as a places – Craig with lush, saturated colors evocative of decay, Manlapaz with a precision that can be at once familiar and distant, and Young with an uncanny use of light to create emotional charge. Free. 2 p.m., Brentwood Arts Exchange, 3901 Rhode Island Ave.

Sip & Sew: Three Little Birds Sewing Co. hosts a get-together while making a small project and a enjoying a glass (or two) of wine! All supplies and refreshments are included. All skill levels are welcome to attend. $30 to attend and participate. 6:30 p.m., Three Little Birds Sewing Co., 5132 Baltimore Ave., Studio B

Harmonic Introductions: Harmonic Introductions is a small vocal ensemble based in Rockville, Maryland, dedicated to expanding the awareness, appreciation, and understanding of overtone singing. Founded by Robb Saffell and Julian-Israel Canizares in spring 2012, Harmonic Introductions’ mission is to teach, perform, and build a strong culture and community around the art of overtone singing. Overtone singing is a technique that enables one vocalist to produce and, with a bit of practice, control two or more notes simultaneously. When multiple voices come together to sound in this medium, a surreal soundscape and relaxing, glowing atmosphere is created. Refreshments provided. $15 cover. 8-10 p.m., Robert Harper Books

Sunday, May 28

Arrow Sunday Bike Ride: The Sunday ride is a 32-mile, moderately paced ride that emphasizes group riding techniques. Those new to group riding are welcome as we regroup throughout the ride so that nobody is left behind. Call to confirm dates, time and any specific requirements. Ride starts at 9 a.m., Arrow Bicycle

J-Hop Fusion of Jazz and Hip Hop Dance Class: Try out a new class! Free. 3:45 p.m., Ballet Tap and All That Jazz, 5103 Baltimore Ave.

Monday, May 29:

Memorial Day Observance: Join the College Park Veterans Memorial Committee on Memorial Day at the College Park Veterans Memorial to honor those who have given their lives in service to our country. Guests can submit names of fallen service members who were in service to our country, by writing their names on index cards available next to the podium. You are encouraged to bring pictures of family members who served or are currently serving in the armed services. Have an old or damaged American flag? The American Legion will be collecting unwanted U.S. flags for proper disposal at the event. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Baltimore Avenue and Greenbelt Road, parking is available courtesy of AMF Bowling Alley at 9021 Baltimore Ave.

Got an event you'd like to add? Let us know at webeditor@hyattsvillelife.com.