Hyattsville Happenings: Nov. 11-13

Friday, Nov. 11:

Shagga Coffee and Restaurant and Vigilante Coffee are giving free coffee to veterans today as a gesture of thanks for your service.

University Park’s Veteran’s Day Observance: The University Park Civic Association has arranged a short program to honor all who served in the armed forces of the United States. There will be a tent, chairs, the National Anthem with singers from the University Park Elementary School, the Northwestern High School JROTC Color Guard, and remarks from two local veterans. Come, participate, and linger after for coffee and apple pie with your neighbors. 11 a.m., Town’s Veterans Memorial park, at the intersection of Wells Parkway, Clagett Road, and Eversfield Drive

Riverdale Park’s Veteran’s Day Observance: The Town of Riverdale Park will host a Veterans Day Memorial Service this Friday. There will be light refreshments at Town Hall following the ceremony. Please come out to support and Honor our service men and women. 11 a.m.,

Veterans Memorial Park, near the MARC Station

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Saturday, Nov. 12:

Open Figure Drawing Group Session: Uninstructed nude figure drawing sessions will begin each week with several short-duration action poses (1-5 minutes) and culminate with a long-duration pose (up to 3 hours with 5-minute break intervals). This temporary space (Hyattsville CDC building) has a long wooden boardroom table and some chairs. Limited number of drawing boards available. Bring your own art materials/paper and easels. $20, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 4312 Hamilton St

Early Keepers with Culture Queen: A free program for children 3-7 years old (parent/guardian supervision required) featuring Culture Queen. Young learners can explore multicultural heritage through story-telling, music, movement/dance, and arts & crafts. Free, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Movin’ With The Mayor: Internal Fitness Training: This class will show you how to optimally manage the body through breath and movement. It uses the principles of Tai Chi, Chi Gong, and Kemetic yoga to maintain high quality energy flow throughout the body, and ultimately building stamina, endurance, and proper alignment. Free, 11 a.m.-noon, Municipal Building

Hyattsville Chess/Checkers Club: Learn to play or improve your game. All ages are welcome! Bring your own set or play with one of ours. Free, 1-2:30 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Poetry Reading at Robert Harper Books: Local author Susan Sonde will hold a poetry reading at Robert Harper Books. Sonde’s poems have appeared in Barrow Street; The North American Review; Narrative Magazine, where she has appeared 4 times, once as Poem of the Week; The Southern Humanities Review; The Mississippi Review; Arts & Letters; and many others. Her books include: “Inland Is Parenthetical” (Dryad Press); “In The Longboats With Others” (New Rivers Press), winner of The Capricorn Book Award; “Drumming On Water” (Finishing Line Press); and two new collections, from which she will read at the event: “The Arsonist” and “Body Language.” 2-4 p.m., Robert Harper Books

Heroes Bowl: The Hyattsville police officers take on the Hyattsville firefighters (aka The Finest vs. The Bravest) in the sixth annual Hyattsville Heroes Bowl. The flag football game will benefit the Sonny Frazier Toy Drive.There will be a 50-50 raffle, and refreshments and t-shirts for sale. Admission: Bring a new, unwrapped toy or cash donation 3 p.m., Magruder Park.

Sunday, Nov. 13:

Seasonal Selections: Thanksgiving Feast: Looking for some inspiration for your Thanksgiving table? Get inspired by the 19th-century recipes the Kitchen Guild will cook up! Free, noon-3:30 p.m., Riversdale House Museum

