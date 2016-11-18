Hyattsville Happenings: Nov. 18-20

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Nov. 18:

Toddler Time at Art Works Now: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. Even the youngest children can explore a variety of age-appropriate art materials in a safe, fun environment. This week’s project is Corn Sun-Catchers. Take bubble wrap up a level by turning it into head-turning sun-catchers! $9, 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. There will also be live music this week. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Ten Thousand Villages pop-up: Do your holiday shopping while supporting fair trade incomes for the diverse artisan cultures of Asia, Africa, Latin American, and the Middle East. New this year are hand-crafted artisan rugs! There will also be a bake sale with homemade baked items, including bread, pies, cupcakes, cookies, and whoopie pies, among other items. Proceeds of the bake sale will help HMC-supported community programs. Friday 3-8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Hyattsville Mennonite Church, 4217 East-West Highway

Parents’ Night Out: Enjoy some time out while your kids enjoy some time in at Art Works. They will have an evening filled with a special art activity and finish the night with a pizza dinner and movie. Ages 3-12. $20 per child, 5-9 p.m., Art Works Now

“Hello, my name is…” gallery opening: Join Pyramid Atlantic for the opening of the Private Studio Artists’ exhibition, “Hello, my name is…” and get to know the talented group of artists and their work. 6-8 p.m., Pyramid Atlantic Art Center

Saturday, Nov. 19:

SantaFest: Join The Mall at Prince Georges for SantaFest! A joyful celebration for the entire family! Join Santa and friends for crafts, games and snacks. Holiday music, Snowman Toss Game, Turkey Craft kits & more. First 50 families to register before 5 p.m. Friday and attend will receive a $10 gift card for The Children’s Place and special Santa photo offers. Registration ends Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. Free, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., PG Mall, Center Court & JC Penney Court

Third Saturday Readings: Sid Gold hosts local authors Robert Herschbach, Patric Pepper and Karen Sosnosk. Come hear these great authors and then read from your own work. 2-4 p.m., Robert Harper Books, 6216 Rhode Island Ave

w|edge folk:land Survey Project: Join the Pyramid Art Center & Anacostia Trails Heritage Area as they welcome their first Connecting Heritage Fellow, Jacklyn Brickman, in bringing her w|edge folk:land Survey Project to Bladensburg Waterfront Park. The goal of “w|edge” is to provoke dialogue about history, environmental and social interest concerning sustainability. You’ll get a chance to assist in an artful land survey by obtaining data using measurements, observations and tests including sound, soil, water and light, which are processed into drawings on site. Look for the white w|edge tent and join in with the community by surveying the area together! Survey will last about 2 hours, but participants may join in at any time. 2 p.m., Bladensburg Waterfront Park

Papitám: Papitám means “let’s play” in the Piscataway language. Children from preschool age to second grade are welcome to come participate in culturally appropriate local Native American experiences: make-and-take clay pottery, making shell jewelry, practicing safety archery, storytelling by the indoor fire and drumming and dancing! The Living the American Indian Experience team will guide children and parents alike through these educational and entertaining activities. Limited to 25 registrants. Call the Hyattsville Branch at 301-985-4690 to register. 3-4 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

Community Thanksgiving Dinner: The annual Thanksgiving Dinner is a celebration of our community with lots of food and fun. This year we will celebrate our diversity and feature international foods in addition to Thanksgiving favorites. This dinner is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., University Christian Church, 6800 Adelphi Rd

Sunday, Nov. 20:

Not On Our Watch: Join your neighbors for a post-election rally to tell our immigrant, refugee, people of color, women, LGBT, Jewish, Muslim and disabled friends and neighbors that we have their back. Together we declare that acts of hate will not happen on our watch. We REFUSE to be silent in the face of bullying and hate. We PLEDGE to intervene if we see someone being harassed. We STAND UP in support of our friends and neighbors and will take action whenever we can. Bring your family and signs, take the pledge! 1-2 p.m., Magruder Park

The Riversdale Chamber Music Society: Visit the museum for the last chamber concert of the season, featuring UMD faculty and students performing Ravel’s Introduction and Allegro. Mingle with the musicians at a post-concert reception. Free, 2 p.m., Riversdale House Museum

