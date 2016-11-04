Hyattsville Happenings: Nov. 4-6

Need plans for the weekend? We’ve got you covered. Hyattsville is a happenin’ place.

Friday, Nov. 4:

Toddler Time at Art Works: Open studio time for toddlers and their accompanying adults. The theme this week is clay sculptures. Make and take clay sculptures in one class! Let kids play and create with air dry clay. $9, 10 a.m.-noon, Art Works Now, 3711 Rhode Island Ave

Coffee Cupping: The weekly coffee cuppings are a great way to learn more about coffee, broaden your understanding of origins, flavors, aromas, enhance your palate, and try a wide variety of coffees in one sitting. We love to share our passion for coffee and this very relaxed setting creates a great environment for anyone to learn, question, and experiment in. Free, 1 p.m., Vigilante Coffee

Parents’ Night Out: Enjoy some time out while your kids enjoy some time in at Art Works. They will have an evening filled with a special art activity, making a Shrinky Dink Zodiac Mobile, and finish the night with a pizza dinner and a movie, Kung Fu Panda 3. Ages 3-12 (Must be potty trained). $20, 5-9 p.m., Art Works Now, 3711 Rhode Island Ave

Forklift First Friday: The first Friday of every month, Community Forklift throws a party! Bring your friends, family, kids, neighbors, co-workers, and (friendly, leashed) pet. Featuring: flash sale; appraisal advice fundraiser; live music by Oh He Dead, a smoky, folk-soul rock band from DC; local artists; food from Fava Pot and Pink Confetti Cupcakes for purchase; and Town Center Market’s signature pop-up bar. Free, 6-8 p.m., Community Forklift

Saturday, Nov.5:

There are three opportunities this Saturday at 8 a.m. to either plant trees and flowers, clean up the neighborhood, and, at the very least, speak with your neighbors. Come out and join the fun.

Meet Up, Clean Up: Residents are invited to speak with Ward 1 Councilmembers Kevin Ward and Bart Lawrence, while walking through the neighborhood, and/or collecting litter. Trash sticks, bag, and gloves will be provided. 8 a.m., Burlington Park

Hyattsville Middle School PTSO’s Clean Up, Green Up Event: Join volunteers in planting 15 trees near Hyattsville Middle School. This event is eligible for Student Service Learning Hours (forms will be available). Parents are encouraged to join their children in planting trees that will be enjoyed for years to come. 8 a.m. until the trees are in the ground, 6001 42nd Ave.

Hyattsville Elementary School PTA’s Fall Garden and Grounds Day: Help make Hyattsville Elementary School look great! Bring your shovels, spades, and rakes to do some weeding, trimming bushes and trees, preparing beds for winter (planting bulbs for the spring, etc.) and tidying. 8 a.m.-noon, 5311 43rd Ave., Hyattsville

Community Choices Meeting: The City is currently embarking on an update to the 2011-2015 Plan to reflect ways in which the City has grown and changed since then. During the fall of 2016, City staff will be hosting two series of public input sessions regarding the plan update. During these sessions, the public will be invited to talk about the City, participate in brainstorming sessions and give feedback on ideas. This is your opportunity to Speak Up about Hyattsville! The “Community Choices” workshops will focus on selecting the priorities of the community. Doors at 9:30 a.m., session begins at 10 a.m., Municipal Building

Open Figure Drawing Group Session: Uninstructed nude figure drawing sessions will begin each week with several short-duration action poses (1-5 minutes) and culminate with a long-duration pose (up to 3 hours with 5-minute break intervals). This temporary space (Hyattsville CDC building) has a long wooden boardroom table and some chairs. Limited number of drawing boards available. Bring your own art materials/paper and easels. $20, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 4312 Hamilton St

FutureMakers: Electronics Essentials – Circuits, Switches and Lights: Use conductive materials, build a switch and light a multi-color LED in a complex electrical circuit that you design from scratch. In this family workshop, child-adult teams learn about the basics of electronics, and go home with a project that gets you started on the path to making things come alive. No experience needed, all supplies provided. Workshop serves up to 15 families with one or two children ages 7 and older. Register at the Children’s Desk. Free, 3-4 p.m., Hyattsville Branch Library

College Park Blues Festival: Now in its 9th year featuring sensational live blues music, including the winner of the 2016 DC Blues Society Battle of the Bands. Dancing, vendors, craft beer, food. FREE admission. 6-11 p.m., Ritchie Coliseum, 7675 Baltimore Ave., College Park

LaRosa Band: The up and coming Annapolis group the LaRosa Band will highlight the Cantigas Listening room with originals and some covers (Imagine Dragons). Great young group backed up by solid conga percussion. Call to reserve seats 301-927-1963. Suggested donation at door $10. 8-10 p.m., Robert Harper Books

Sunday, Nov.6:

Tanglewood Works For Hyattsville Grand Opening Party: Tanglewood Works is popping up in Hyattsville for the holiday season you are invited to help kick it off in true upcycled style. Join in supporting all your favorite local upcycling artists as the shop embarks on an exciting event for the Gateway Arts District. There will be handmade gifts, local art, hand painted furniture, upcycled clothing and accessories and inspiration galore. There will also be wine and goodies and live music. 4-7 p.m., Tanglewood Works Pop-Up Shop, 5132 Baltimore Ave.

Got an event you’d like to add? Let us know at webeditor@hyattsvillelife.com.